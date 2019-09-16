हिंदी जोड़ने वाली भाषा, इससे क्षेत्रीय भाषाएं प्रभावित नहीं होंगी : सदानंद गौड़ा

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda: Hindi is a unifying language, it doesn't mean it will boss over other regional languages of country, the 3 languages formula is accepted by us all. Even Prime Minister spoke on the floor of the House that all regional languages will be respected pic.twitter.com/hpOF9hP0VM— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
महाराष्ट्र विधानसधा चुनाव नजदीक हैं। चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस, एनसीपी और सहयोगी दलों के बीच सीटों का बंटवारा हो गया है। महाराष्ट्र में 288 विधानसभा सीट हैं जिनमें से 125-125 पर कांग्रेस और एनसीपी चुनाव लड़ेंगी।
16 सितंबर 2019