Hindi is a unifying language, it will not affect other regional languages, says DV Sadananda Gowda

हिंदी जोड़ने वाली भाषा, इससे क्षेत्रीय भाषाएं प्रभावित नहीं होंगी : सदानंद गौड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 03:38 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा
केंद्रीय मंत्री डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा - फोटो : एएनआई
केंद्रीय मंत्री डीवी सदानंद गौड़ा ने हिंदी भाषा को लेकर आज कहा कि हिंदी जोड़ने वाली भाषा है। उन्होंने कहा, 'हिंदी एक एकीकृत भाषा है, इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि इसके प्रभाव के आगे अन्य क्षेत्रीय भाषाएं कमतर हो जाएंगी। तीन भाषाओं का फार्मूला हम सबने स्वीकार किया है। यहां तक कि प्रधानमंत्री भी सदन में कहते हैं कि सभी क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं का सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए।'
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को हिंदी दिवस के मौके पर देश की साझी भाषा के तौर पर हिंदी को अपनाने की वकालत की थी, जिसके बाद इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी।  शाह ने कहा था कि भाषा की विविधता भारत की ताकत है लेकिन एक राष्ट्रीय भाषा की जरूरत है ताकि विदेशी भाषाएं और संस्कृतियां देश की भाषा और संस्कृति पर हावी नहीं हों। शाह के इस बयान का विपक्ष ने जमकर विरोध किया था। 
