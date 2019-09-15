पाकिस्तान ने नौ महीने में 2050 से अधिक बार किया युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन: भारत

MEA:We've repeatedly called upon Pak to ask its forces to adhere to 2003 ceasefire understanding&maintain peace&tranquility along LoC &international border. Indian forces exercise maximum restraint&respond to unprovoked violations&attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration https://t.co/sbpz53UvA3— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के एक कॉलेज से बीएससी इलेक्ट्रोनिक्स की पढ़ाई कर रहे राजेश कुमार जाटव उस वक्त महज नौ साल के थे जब उन्हें 2007 में एक गैर सरकारी संगठन ने राजस्थान के ईंट भट्टे से मुक्त कराया था।
15 सितंबर 2019