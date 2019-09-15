शहर चुनें

Highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan said MEA

पाकिस्तान ने नौ महीने में 2050 से अधिक बार किया युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन: भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 01:10 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय
विदेश मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान की हरकतों पर चिंता जताई। 
  • पाकिस्तान सीमा पार आतंकवादियों की घुसपैठ की कोशिश करता है।
  • वह भारतीय नागरिकों और सीमा चौकियों को निशाना बनाने की भी पूरी कोशिश करता है।
  • इस साल उसने 2050 से अधिक बार युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन किया है।
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान की हरकतों पर चिंता व्यक्त की है। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि पाकिस्तान द्वारा युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन किए जाने से हमारी चिंता बढ़ गई है। जिसमें पाकिस्तान सीमा पार आतंकवादियों की घुसपैठ और भारतीय नागरिकों और सीमा चौकियों को निशाना बनाने की भी पूरी कोशिश कर रहा है। इस वर्ष, उन्होंने 2050 से अधिक बार युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन किया, जिसमें 21 भारतीयों की मौत हुई है। 
मंत्रालय ने आगे कहा, हमने बार-बार पाक से आह्वान किया है कि वह अपनी सेनाओं से 2003 के संघर्ष विराम का पालन करने और नियंत्रण रेखा और अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर शांति बनाए रखने के लिए कहे। भारतीय बल अधिकतम संयम बरतते हैं और सीमा पार आतंकवादी घुसपैठ पर अकारण उल्लंघन और प्रयासों का जवाब देते हैं।
 

 
ministry of external affairs pakistan india ceasefire
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

