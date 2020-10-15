गुजरात विधानसभा उपचुनावः चेतन खाचर होंगे लिंबडी सीट के लिए उम्मीदवार, सोनिया गांधी ने दी मंजूरी

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Chetan Khachar for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat from Limbdi Constituency.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020
