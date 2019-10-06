गोवा में आयोजित होगा 50वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म फेस्टिवल, 200 फिल्मों को दिखाया जाएगा

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information & Broadcasting: 50th International Film Festival will be held in Goa from 20th-28th Nov. More than 200 films from different countries, 26 feature films in various Indian languages & films that were released 50 yrs ago will be showcased. pic.twitter.com/I0VwQpEQqU— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019
कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति का आबूधाबी में 23 करोड़ रूपये का जैकपॉट लगा है। मंगलूरू के 24 वर्षीय मोहम्मद फैयाज को आबूधाबी से फोन आया कि आपका जैकपॉट लगा है। फैयाज का आबूधाबी में 12 मिलियन दिरहम (करीब 23 करोड़ रुपये) का जैकपॉट लगा है।
6 अक्टूबर 2019