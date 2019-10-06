शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Goa 50th International Film Festival will be from 20th 28th Nov

गोवा में आयोजित होगा 50वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म फेस्टिवल, 200 फिल्मों को दिखाया जाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 10:29 AM IST
सूचना एंव प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावडे़कर
सूचना एंव प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावडे़कर - फोटो : ANI
इस साल होने वाले 50वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म फेस्टिवल का आयोजन गोवा में किया जाएगा। गोवा में आयोजित होने वाले यह फेस्टिवल 20 से 28 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इसमें पिछले 50 सालों में रिलीज हुई फिल्में और साथ ही दुनियाभर की 200 फिल्मों को दिखाया जाएगा। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। 
सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने बताया कि 50 वां अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव 20 से 28 नवंबर तक गोवा में आयोजित किया जाएगा। जिसमें विभिन्न देशों की 200 से अधिक फिल्में, विभिन्न भारतीय भाषाओं में 26 फीचर फिल्में और 50 साल पहले रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।
international film festival goa prakash javdekar 50वां अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फिल्म फेस्टिवल
