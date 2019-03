AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hyd y'day: I've seen on Twitter 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'.He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card, &passport.Want a PM not a 'Chaiwala','Pakodewala'...If Modi is interested,he should come to me,I'll offer him a Chowkidar's cap&a whistle pic.twitter.com/4ibLgayM0X