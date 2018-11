The CS ‘GAJA’ over Bay of Bengal lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 13th Nov, 2018 near lat 13.2°N and long 87.2°E, about 750 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) . It is likely to weaken gradually and cross Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Cuddalore as a CS during 15th Nov forenoon. pic.twitter.com/ORTuG9PRF8