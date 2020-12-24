टीआरपी घोटालाः BARC के पूर्व सीईओ पार्थो दासगुप्ता पुणे से गिरफ्तार, 25 को अदालत में होंगे पेश

Maharashtra: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta arrested from Pune in TRP scam case. He is being brought to Mumbai & will be produced before the court on 25th December.
This is the 15th arrest in the case by Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020
