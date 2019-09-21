शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   five-member NIA team is conducting raid at a location in Tamil Nadu

तमिलनाडु के एक ठिकाने पर जारी है एनआईए की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 11:28 AM IST
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) की पांच सदस्यीय टीम तमिलनाडु के एक स्थान पर छापेमारी कर रही है। इसके बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
raid national investigation agency
