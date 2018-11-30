शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Five co-accused including former coal secretary Gupta in coal scam case

कोयला घोटाला: पूर्व कोयला सचिव एचसी गुप्ता सहित पांच अन्य दोषी करार, तीन दिसंबर को होगी अगली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 11:37 AM IST
एचसी गुप्ता
एचसी गुप्ता
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने शुक्रवार को पूर्व कोयला सचिव एच सी गुप्ता को कोयला घोटाला के एक मामले में भ्रष्टाचार और आपराधिक साजिश का दोषी ठहराया। यह मामला पश्चिम बंगाल में कोयला ब्लॉक के आवंटन से संबंधित है।
विज्ञापन
विशेष सीबीआई न्यायाधीश भरत पाराशर ने गुप्ता के अतिरिक्त निजी कंपनी विकास मेटल्स एंड पावर लिमिटेड, एक सेवारत और एक सेवानिवृत्त नौकरशाह--कोयला मंत्रालय में पूर्व संयुक्त सचिव के एस क्रोफा और कोयला मंत्रालय में तत्कालीन निदेशक (सीए-1) के सी सामरिया को मामले में दोषी ठहराया।

अदालत ने कंपनी के प्रबंध निदेशक विकास पटानी और उसके अधिकृत हस्ताक्षरकर्ता आनंद मलिक को भी मामले में दोषी ठहराया। मामला पश्चिम बंगाल में मोइरा और मधुजोर (उत्तर और दक्षिण) कोयला ब्लॉकों का वीएमपीएल को किए गए आवंटन में कथित अनियमितता से संबंधित है। 

सीबीआई ने सितंबर 2012 में मामले में एक प्राथमिकी दर्ज की थी। सभी पांचों दोषियों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है और सजा पर दलीलों पर बहस तीन दिसंबर को होगी। दोषियों को अधिकतम सात साल के कारावास की सजा हो सकती है।

Recommended

Coal Scam : Supreme Court asked for investigation report against former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha
India News

कोयला घोटाला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूर्व सीबीआई चीफ रंजीत सिन्हा के खिलाफ जांच की रिपोर्ट मांगी

28 नवंबर 2018

सीबीआई
India News

वर्चस्व की लड़ाई में धूमिल हो रही है सीबीआई : ये है वर्मा और अस्थाना का विवाद

12 नवंबर 2018

Raghuram Rajan said submitted a list of high profile fraud cases to PMo
India News

मनमोहन सिंह को भी लिखी थी बैंक घोटालेबाजों की सूची: पूर्व गवर्नर रघुराम राजन

12 सितंबर 2018

केंद्रीय वस्त्र मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
India News

एनपीए : रघुराम राजन के बयान के बाद घिरी कांग्रेस, भाजपा ने सोनिया-राहुल से मांगा जवाब

11 सितंबर 2018

एचबीटीयू
Kanpur

एचबीटीयू: लगी आसवन मशीन, फूल-पत्तियों से निकालेंगे तेल

29 नवंबर 2018

बिजली दफ्तर में चेकिंग रिपोर्ट तैयार करती विजिलेंस टीम 
Kanpur

बिजली चोरी कर चलता मिला कारखाना, 25 लाख जुर्माना

30 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coal scam case in hindi coal scam former coal secretary hc gupta supreme court
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

female chimpanzee
Weird Stories

बड़ी दर्दनाक है इस वनमानुष की कहानी, बंधक बनाकर देह व्यापार में धकेला, कई लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 नवंबर 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

पिता से बिछड़ने के बाद मेट्रो के ट्रैक पर दौड़ने लगी महिला, पूछताछ में बताया क्यों हुई कन्फ्यूज ?

30 नवंबर 2018

सचिन पायलट बनाम यूनुस खान
Rajasthan

टोंक की टक्कर में सचिन पायलट और यूनुस खान में कौन किस पर भारी?

30 नवंबर 2018

Ghost story
Supernatural Stories

आत्माओं से बात करता है ये बच्चा, सुनाई ऐसी खौफनाक कहानी कि डर के मारे थर-थर कांपने लगी मां

29 नवंबर 2018

वसुंधरा राजे - सचिन पायलट का मुकाबला
Rajasthan

कमजोर पिच पर बैटिंग कर रहीं वसुंधरा को सचिन पायलट कर पाएंगे क्लीन बोल्ड? 

30 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
namo app will give chance to common people to meet pm modi by donating 5 rupees only
Business Diary

पीएम मोदी से मिलना हुआ आसान, बस खर्च करने होंगे 5 रुपये

30 नवंबर 2018

Gitarama central jail
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जेल, यहां कैदी ही एक दूसरे को मारकर खा जाते हैं

29 नवंबर 2018

James Cook NZ
World of Wonders

बड़ी दिलचस्प है न्यूजीलैंड को खोजे जाने की कहानी, ये नहीं जानते तो समझिए कुछ नहीं पता

29 नवंबर 2018

girls burn with fire have to feel physical pain as well as negligence of society
India News

शरीर के दर्द के साथ समाज की उपेक्षा भी झेलती हैं आग से जली ये लड़कियां

29 नवंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

बीसीसीआई ने पोस्ट किया भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का यह फनी VIDEO, हो रहा जमकर वायरल 

29 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

हार्दिक पटेल-असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

हार्दिक, ओवैसी की मांग, महाराष्ट्र की तरह पाटीदारों और मुस्लिमों को भी मिले आरक्षण

हैदराबाद से लोकसभा सांसद ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि सार्वजनिक रोजगार और शिक्षा में पिछड़े मुसलमानों को वंचित करना एक गंभीर अन्याय है। मैं लगातार कहता रहा हूं कि मुस्लिमों में ऐसी पिछड़ी जातियां हैं जो पीढ़ियों से गरीबी से रह रहे हैं।

30 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Supreme Court rejected a PIL on software audit report functioning of EVM
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की ईवीएम सॉफ्टवेयर ऑडिट रिपोर्ट की मांग वाली याचिका

30 नवंबर 2018

Supreme Court today adjourned the Rohingya case for final disposal in January 2019
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जनवरी 2019 में होगी रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों पर आखिरी सुनवाई

30 नवंबर 2018

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
India News

खालिस्तानी आतंकी के साथ फोटो : स्वामी ने कहा- इस नियम के तहत सिद्धू की गिरफ्तारी हो

30 नवंबर 2018

You will see increase in role of women in Armed forces said Army Chief  Bipin Rawat
India News

भारत के साथ आने के लिए पाक को बनानी होगी धर्मनिरपेक्ष छवि : सेना प्रमुख

30 नवंबर 2018

Sushma Swaraj
India News

एनआरआई पति के खिलाफ विधेयक लाएगी सरकार, पत्नी छोड़ कर भाग जाते हैं विदेश

30 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब सर्कस में नहीं दिखाई देंगे जानवर, प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी

30 नवंबर 2018

These news stories will be under focus today, updates will be available on amar ujala dot com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

30 नवंबर 2018

bipin rawat
India News

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत की पाक को दो टूक- पहले आतंक खत्म करे पाकिस्तान, फिर बात करें

30 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में रहते हैं दुनिया के एक-तिहाई अविकसित बच्चे : रिपोर्ट

30 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

सिद्धू पर बरसे सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, बोले पाकिस्तान में कर रहे थे इमरान की चापलूसी

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की खालिस्तान समर्थक गोपाल सिंह चावला के साथ तस्वीर वायरल होने के बाद बवाल हो गया है। भारत में तमाम नेता सिद्धू की आलोचना कर रहे हैं।

30 नवंबर 2018

तेलंगाना 00:32

VIDEO: जब भाषण रोक युवक को डांट लगाने लगे तेलंगाना के कार्यवाहक सीएम चंद्रशेखर राव

30 नवंबर 2018

KISSAN ANDOLAN 1:34

जंतर-मंतर पर किसानों का आंदोलन समेत इन खबरों पर शुक्रवार को रहेगी नजर

29 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:48

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी से करें सिर्फ 5 रुपए में आमने-सामने मुलाकात!

29 नवंबर 2018

CONGRESS GDP 1:53

आंकड़ेबाजी ने पलटा खेल! तिलमिलाई कांग्रेस, जेटली ने दिया जवाब

29 नवंबर 2018

Related

Election 2018
India News

30 नवंबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

30 नवंबर 2018

shahrukh khan
India News

कानूनी नोटिस के बाद शाहरुख की कंपनी पहुंची हाईकोर्ट 

30 नवंबर 2018

B S Yeddyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक में सियासी भूचाल की अटकलें तेज, कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार से मिलने पहुंचे येदियुरप्पा

29 नवंबर 2018

शाहरुख खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई : 'जीरो' के सेट पर लगी आग, शाहरुख भी थे मौजूद, सुरक्षित निकाले गए

30 नवंबर 2018

हरसिमरत कौर-नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
India News

हरसिमरत ने लगाया नवजोत पर पाकिस्तानी एजेंट होने का आरोप, सिद्धू ने दी सफाई

29 नवंबर 2018

आलोक वर्मा
India News

CBI विवादः सुप्रीम कोर्ट में वर्मा की दलील, दो साल तक नहीं हो सकता है नियुक्ति में कोई बदलाव

29 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.