Delhi: Special court convicts 5 individuals including former Union Coal Secretary HC Gupta and one firm Vikas Metal Power Ltd. in alleged irregularities in allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to Vikas Metal Power Ltd.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हैदराबाद से लोकसभा सांसद ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि सार्वजनिक रोजगार और शिक्षा में पिछड़े मुसलमानों को वंचित करना एक गंभीर अन्याय है। मैं लगातार कहता रहा हूं कि मुस्लिमों में ऐसी पिछड़ी जातियां हैं जो पीढ़ियों से गरीबी से रह रहे हैं।
30 नवंबर 2018