मिसाल: बेटी हो तो कैप्टन शिवा चौहान जैसी, सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र में तैनात होने वाली पहली महिला अधिकारी बनीं

फायर एंड फ्यूरी कॉर्प्स अधिकारी कैप्टन शिवा चौहान सियाचिन ग्लेशियर के सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र में तैनात होने वाली पहली महिला अधिकारी बनकर इतिहास रच दिया है। उनकी इस उपलब्धि की चर्चा पूरे देश में हो रही है। कैप्टन शिवा को लोग बेटियों के लिए मिसाल के तौर पर देख रहे हैं। भारतीय सेना के फायर एंड फ्यूरी कॉर्प्स ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से कैप्टन शिवा चौहान की इस सफलता के बारे में खुद जानकारी दी है। ट्वीट में लिखा गया है कि फायर एंड फ्यूरी सैपर्स की कैप्टन शिवा चौहान दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र कुमार पोस्ट में ऑपरेशनल रूप से तैनात होने वाली पहली महिला अधिकारी बन गई हैं।
'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'— @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023
Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4
