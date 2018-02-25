श्रीदेवी का निधन LIVE: भारत लाया जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर, मुंबई में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018
Too shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of sridevi. We have lost a great actor and a person too young. My heartfelt condolence to to the family specially her young daughters. May her soul rest in peace— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) February 25, 2018
शिवराज सिंह
I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/T3g3nQt4Wd— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018
अमर सिंह
Saddened by the untimely demise of actress #Sridevi. Through versatile performances in her entire career she touched the hearts of millions of people. My deepest condolences to the family and fans.— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 25, 2018
Jis shaadi (Dubai) mein woh gayin thi, main bhi wahin tha. Doosre din maine ek summit mein jaane ka decision liya. Mujhe dukh hai ki maine yeh decision liya,varna unke saath samay bitaane ka avsar milta: Amar Singh on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/ba9aAn9CSQ— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018
It is a very sad event. It is a loss to the film industry and to India. I have watched many of her films. She used to live in the same area. : GC Ghosh, resident of Andheri on passing away of actress #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/Uc9kNxpFoi— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018
54 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया है। वह भांजे की शादी में दुबई गई हुई थीं।
25 फरवरी 2018