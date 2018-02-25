श्रीदेवी का निधन LIVE: भारत लाया जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर, मुंबई में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

{"_id":"5a922c014f1c1b387b8b877a","slug":"first-bollywood-female-superstar-sridevi-passed-away-live-updates","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 LIVE: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0935 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

राष्ट्रपति ने प्रकट की संवेदनाएं



राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी श्रीदेवी की मौत पर दुख जाहिर किया। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर उन्होंने लिखा कि श्रीदेवी की मौत खबर से झटका लगा है। उनकी मूंदरन पिराई, लम्हे और इंग्लिश-विग्लिश जैसी फिल्में अन्य कलाकारों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत हैं। श्रीदेवी के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Too shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of sridevi. We have lost a great actor and a person too young. My heartfelt condolence to to the family specially her young daughters. May her soul rest in peace — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) February 25, 2018



केंद्रीय रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर कहा कि मैं श्रीदेवी की मौत से सदमे में हूं। कलाकार जगत में उनका भूमिका सराहनीय रही। हम सबने पर्दे पर उनके हुनर को देखा है। श्रीदेवी का जाना राष्ट्र के लिए बड़ी छति है। मैं हृदय से श्रीदेवी के परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।

I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/T3g3nQt4Wd — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of actress #Sridevi. Through versatile performances in her entire career she touched the hearts of millions of people. My deepest condolences to the family and fans. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 25, 2018

Jis shaadi (Dubai) mein woh gayin thi, main bhi wahin tha. Doosre din maine ek summit mein jaane ka decision liya. Mujhe dukh hai ki maine yeh decision liya,varna unke saath samay bitaane ka avsar milta: Amar Singh on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/ba9aAn9CSQ — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

It is a very sad event. It is a loss to the film industry and to India. I have watched many of her films. She used to live in the same area. : GC Ghosh, resident of Andheri on passing away of actress #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/Uc9kNxpFoi — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का निधन हो गया है। 54 साल की श्रीदेवी ने दुबई में आखिरी सांस ली। अपने भतीजे की शादी में शामिल होने दुबई पहुंची, श्रीदेवी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हुई। श्रीदेवी की आकस्मिक मौत से बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।अंतिम संस्कार के लिए श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर को भी मुंबई लाया जाएगा। श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर से फैन्स भी शॉक्ड हैं। उनके घर के बाहर भारी संख्या में फैंस इकट्ठे हो चुके हैं।पीएम मोदी ने भी श्रीदेवी के आकस्मिक निधन पर शोक जताया है। प्रधानमंत्री के दफ्तर की ओर से ट्वीट करके दुख जताया गया। 'प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के असमय और अचानक निधन से दुखी हूं। लंबे करियर में उन्होंने अलग-अलग तरह के यादगार रोल निभाए। मैं इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ हूं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'श्रीदेवी की मौत पर पूर्व सांसद प्रिया दत्त ने दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा कि श्रीदेवी का अचानक से हम सबको छोड़कर चले जाना बेहद दुखी है। हमने एक महान कलाकार को कम उम्र में ही खो दिया। श्रीदेवी के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं।मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने भी श्रीदेवी के देहान्त पर दुख प्रकट किया है। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर उन्होंने लिखा कि श्रीदेवी के असय निधन से बेहद दुखी हूं। अपने करियर में श्रीदेवी ने बहुमुखी प्रदर्शन से लाखों लोगों के दिलों को छुआ है। श्रीदेवी के परिवार और फैन्स के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।अमर सिंह ने बताया कि वह उसी शादी में मौजूद थे जहां श्रीदेवी थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि दुबई में जिस शादी में वो मौजूद थीं, मैं भी वहीं था। दूसरे दिन मैंने एक समिट में जाने का निश्चय किया। मुझे दुख है कि मैंने यह निश्चय क्यों लिया वरना उनके साथ समय बिताने का अवसर मिलता।श्रीदेवी के पड़ोसी जीसी घोष ने भी श्रीदेवी की मौत पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को श्रीदेवी के जाने से बहुत बड़ा झटका लगा है।