श्रीदेवी का निधन LIVE: भारत लाया जाएगा पार्थिव शरीर, मुंबई में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 10:14 AM IST
First Bollywood female superstar sridevi passed away live updates
sridevi
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का निधन हो गया है। 54 साल की श्रीदेवी ने दुबई में आखिरी सांस ली। अपने भतीजे की शादी में शामिल होने दुबई पहुंची, श्रीदेवी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हुई। श्रीदेवी की आकस्मिक मौत से बॉलीवुड के साथ-साथ पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। 
घर के बाहर जुटी भीड़

अंतिम संस्कार के लिए श्रीदेवी के पार्थिव शरीर को भी मुंबई लाया जाएगा। श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर से फैन्स भी शॉक्ड हैं। उनके घर के बाहर भारी संख्या में फैंस इकट्ठे हो चुके हैं। 

पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख 

पीएम मोदी ने भी श्रीदेवी के आकस्मिक निधन पर शोक जताया है। प्रधानमंत्री के दफ्तर की ओर से ट्वीट करके दुख जताया गया। 'प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के असमय और अचानक निधन से दुखी हूं। लंबे करियर में उन्होंने अलग-अलग तरह के यादगार रोल निभाए। मैं इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार के साथ हूं। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।'     
 
राष्ट्रपति ने प्रकट की संवेदनाएं 

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भी श्रीदेवी की मौत पर दुख जाहिर किया। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर उन्होंने लिखा कि श्रीदेवी की मौत खबर से झटका लगा है। उनकी मूंदरन पिराई, लम्हे और इंग्लिश-विग्लिश जैसी फिल्में अन्य कलाकारों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्त्रोत हैं। श्रीदेवी के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। 
 
प्रिया दत्त

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर पूर्व सांसद प्रिया दत्त ने दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा कि श्रीदेवी का अचानक से हम सबको छोड़कर चले जाना बेहद दुखी है। हमने एक महान कलाकार को कम उम्र में ही खो दिया। श्रीदेवी के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं। 
 
पीयूष गोयल

केंद्रीय रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर कहा कि मैं श्रीदेवी की मौत से सदमे में हूं। कलाकार जगत में उनका भूमिका सराहनीय रही। हम सबने पर्दे पर उनके हुनर को देखा है। श्रीदेवी का जाना राष्ट्र के लिए बड़ी छति है। मैं हृदय से श्रीदेवी के परिवार के प्रति संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं।   
  शिवराज सिंह

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह ने भी श्रीदेवी के देहान्त पर दुख प्रकट किया है। अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर उन्होंने लिखा कि श्रीदेवी के असय निधन से बेहद दुखी हूं।  अपने करियर में श्रीदेवी ने बहुमुखी प्रदर्शन से लाखों लोगों के दिलों को छुआ है। श्रीदेवी के परिवार और फैन्स के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं। 
  अमर सिंह 

अमर सिंह ने बताया कि वह उसी शादी में मौजूद थे जहां श्रीदेवी थीं। उन्होंने कहा कि दुबई में जिस शादी में वो मौजूद थीं, मैं भी वहीं था। दूसरे दिन मैंने एक समिट में जाने का निश्चय किया। मुझे दुख है कि मैंने यह निश्चय क्यों लिया वरना उनके साथ समय बिताने का अवसर मिलता।  





पड़ोसी ने भी जताया शोक

श्रीदेवी के पड़ोसी जीसी घोष ने भी श्रीदेवी की मौत पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को श्रीदेवी के जाने से बहुत बड़ा झटका लगा है।
 

 

