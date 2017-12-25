Download App
वीडियो: मुंबई की बहुमंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, पूर्व सीएम का घर भी इसी बिल्डिंग में

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:16 PM IST
Fire in Mumbai multi storey building house of former CM is also in this building

मुंबई के वाकेश्वर में बहुमंजिला इमारत में लगी आगPC: ANI

मुंबई के वाकेश्वर की एक इमारत में 17वीं मंजिल पर आग लग गई है। दमकल विभाग की 10 गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंच रही हैं। 
 

मुंबई के मालाबार हिल्स इलाके में रिहायशी इमारत में आग लग गई। खबरों के मुताबिक आग लीजेंड बिल्डिंग की 17 मंजिल पर लगी है। वीडियो में इमारत से घना धुंआ निलकता देखा जा सकता है। 

इस  बहुमंजिला इमारत में महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व-मुख्यमंत्री अशोक चव्हाण का अमार्टमेंट भी मौजूद है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है।
 
