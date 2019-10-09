शहर चुनें

Fire in Mumbai Local Train at Vashi Railway Station

मुंबई में टला बड़ा हादसा, वाशी स्टेशन पर खड़ी लोकल ट्रेन में लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 11:14 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Twitter
मुंबई के वाशी रेलवे स्टेशन पर पनवेल की ओर जा रही लोकल ट्रेन में बुधवार सुबह आग लग गई। जिसके बाद से आनन-फानन में लोकल ट्रेन को खाली करा लिया गया। हालांकि इस हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ।
आग की विभीषिका को देखते हुए पूरे वाशी रेलवे स्टेशन खाली कर दिया गया था। प्रशासन ने एतिहातन रेलवे स्टेशन की बिजली की सप्लाई भी बंद कर दी। जिसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। इस वजह से थोड़ी देर तक हार्बर लाइन पर ट्रेनों का संचालन भी प्रभावित हुआ।




 
