मुंबई में टला बड़ा हादसा, वाशी स्टेशन पर खड़ी लोकल ट्रेन में लगी आग

Central Railway: Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph, and were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. No injuries were reported. All the services are functioning normally now. https://t.co/NiW1bscq5V— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2019
भारत और चीन अपने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को और बेहतर बनाने के लिए दिसंबर 2019 में आतंकरोधी संयुक्त सैन्य अभ्यास को आयोजित करेंगे। हालांकि इस अभ्यास का आयोजन कहां होगा इस बारे में कोई आधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।
9 अक्टूबर 2019