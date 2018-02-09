अपना शहर चुनें

सरकार ने भी माना, अंग्रेजों के बनाए गए पुल हमसे बेहतर 

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:05 PM IST
ब्रिटिश काल के कुछ रेलवे पुलों की स्थिति आजादी के बाद बने पुलों से बेहतर है जबकि आजादी के बाद बनाए गए कई पुलों को बार-बार मरम्मत की जरूरत पड़ती है। संसदीय समिति ने शुक्रवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट में यह बातें कहीं।

लोक लेखा समिति ने माना है कि अधिकारियों और ठेकेदारों के भ्रष्ट गठजोड़  पुलों को जर्जर बना रहा है और यही गठजोड़ खराब गुणवत्ता के लिए भी जिम्मेदार है। बता दें कि संसद में पेश भारतीय रेलवे के पुलों का रखरखाव नामक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि पुलों के निर्माण को मंजूरी देने में हुई देरी से यात्रियों की जान खतरे में आ जाती थी।

कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने सुझाव दिया कि पुलों के निर्माण ई टेंडर के जरिये किया जाए, जिससे ज्यादा पारदर्शिता आए और अच्छी कंपनियां निर्माण के लिए सामने आएं। यह रिपोर्ट कैग की 2015 रिपोर्ट पर आधारित है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

