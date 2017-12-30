Download App
आपका शहर Close

10 जनवरी तक दाखिल होगा फाइनल जीएसटी रिटर्न

 एजेंसी / नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 07:37 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Final GST Returns will be filed till 10th January

जीएसटीPC: SOCIAL MEDIA

केंद्र सरकार ने वस्तु एवं सेवा कर (जीएसटी) के तहत फाइनल सेल्स रिटर्न जीएसटीआर-1 दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिन बढ़ाकर 10 जनवरी तक कर दी है। सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी।
1.5 करोड़ रुपये तक टर्नओवर करने वाले कारोबारियों को जुलाई-सितंबर के लिए जीएसटीआर-1 आगामी 31 दिसंबर, 2017 की जगह अब 10 जनवरी, 2018 तक दाखिल करना है। वहीं, 1.5 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कारोबार करने वाले कारोबारियों को जुलाई-नवंबर की अवधि के लिए जीएसटीआर-1 आगामी 10 जनवरी तक दाखिल करना है।

पढ़ें- GST में नई व्यवस्था के तहत 19 श्रेणी के उत्पादों पर ई-वे बिल जरूरी

इससे पहले कारोबारियों को जुलाई-अक्तूबर के लिए जीएसटीआर-1 आगामी 31 दिसंबर तक, जबकि नवंबर के लिए 10 जनवरी तक दाखिल करना था। वहीं दिसंबर महीने के लिए जीएसटीआर-1, 10 फरवरी तक दाखिल किया जाना है और इसके बाद के महीनों के लिए अगले हर महीने की 10 तारीख को। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

final gst returns 10th january gstr

स्पॉटलाइट

सिंडिकेट बैंक में प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी

  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Syndicate Bank for Probationary Officer post, last date of application 17 jan 2018

कश्मीर से लेकर बिग बॉस तक, बहुत कुछ बताती है हिना खान की लव लाइफ

  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
From Neeraj Baliyan To Rocky Jaiswal Here Is Everything You Want To Know About Actress Hina Khan

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

जबर ख़बर

मुंबई आगः सामने आए प्रत्यक्षदर्शी, बताया कैसे फंस-फंसकर मरे लोग
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

रेस्टोरेंट से शुरू हुई आग और धू-धू कर जल उठा कमला मिल्स कंपाउंड, 14 की मौत

Fire breaks out in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Many injured

Most Read

तीन तलाक: बहस के दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री ने 'इस्लाम के खतरे' पर कही ये बात, तालियों से गूंजा सदन

union minister m j Akbar favoured Triple Talaq bill and said its not against Islam
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अगले हफ्ते राज्यसभा में पेश होगा तीन तलाक बिल, विपक्ष चाहता है ये संशोधन

triple talaq bill passes in Lok Sabha sterner test awaits in Rajya Sabha
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लोन फ्रॉड मामले में कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल के बेटे और दामाद पर ED का शिकंजा

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel son Faisal and son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui on ED radar
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'गुजारिश' शब्द पर बैन चाहते हैं उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडु, जानिए क्यों

Imperial mindset of using I beg to lay in parliament says Venkaiah Naidu
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

असम: जनसभा के बाद बिगड़ी केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की तबियत

Union minister Nitin gadkari feeling ill after public meeting in Assam
  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पाक सरकार के इशारे पर जाधव की मां-पत्नी से बदसलूकी, पाकिस्तानी पत्रकारों ने खोली पोल

Mistreated Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Wife And Mother Is Planned By Pakistan Foreign Ministry
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!