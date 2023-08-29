महाराष्ट्र: मंत्रालय भवन में किसानों का प्रदर्शन, कुछ को हिरासत में लिया; दादाजी भुसे अन्नदाताओं से कर रहे बात

मुंबई में मंत्रालय भवन के अंदर किसान सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। वह अपनी जमीन के लिए उचित मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी इस दौरान इमारत की पहली मंजिल में लगाई गई प्रोटेक्शन नेट में कूद गए हैं। पुलिस की कार्रवाई चल रही है।
#WATCH | Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway
