महाराष्ट्र: मंत्रालय भवन में किसानों का प्रदर्शन, कुछ को हिरासत में लिया; दादाजी भुसे अन्नदाताओं से कर रहे बात

मुंबई में मंत्रालय भवन के अंदर किसान सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। वह अपनी जमीन के लिए उचित मुआवजे की मांग कर रहे हैं। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी इस दौरान इमारत की पहली मंजिल में लगाई गई प्रोटेक्शन नेट में कूद गए हैं। पुलिस की कार्रवाई चल रही है।

#WATCH | Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway



State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with… State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with… pic.twitter.com/9Jke4tvVxn — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023 किसानों के प्रोटेक्शन नेट में कूदकर प्रदर्शन करने को लेकर राकांपा नेता रोहित पवार ने कहा, जिस तरीके से उन्होंने आंदोलन किया, वह ठीक नहीं है। लेकिन सरकार ने उनकी आवाज सुनी होती तो यह चीज नहीं होती। फिर मेरा कहना है कि इस तरह का आंदोलन करना ठीक नहीं है। सरकार को उनकी सुननी चाहिए और उनकी समस्याओं को दूर करना चाहिए। महाराष्ट्र की बात करें तो आज यहां सूखे की स्थिति बहुत खतरनाक है। पीने के लिए पानी नहीं है। जानवरों के लिए भी पानी और चारे की परिस्थिति बहुत विकट है। उस पर सरकार को चर्चा करनी चाहिए।

