Hindi News ›   India News ›   Encounter underway between security forces and naxals on Dantewada and Sukma border 1 Naxal killed

दंतेवाड़ा में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ी जारी, एक नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 02:48 PM IST
दंतेवाड़ा और सुकमा सीमा पर सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक एक जवानों ने एक नक्सली को ढेर कर दिया है। काफी समय से चल रही मुठभेड़ अभी जारी है। 
