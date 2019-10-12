शहर चुनें

पीएनबी घोटाला: ईडी ने कसा भूषण पावर एंड स्टील लिमिटेड पर शिकंजा, 4025 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 05:22 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय - फोटो : ANI
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) फर्जीवाड़ा मामले में भूषण पावर एंड स्टील लिमिटेड (बीपीएसएल) के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए कंपनी की 4,025.23 करोड़ रुपये की अचल संपत्ति को अटैच किया है। ईडी ने ये कार्रवाई मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग रोकथाम अधिनियम (पीएमएलए) के तहत की है। 
पीएनबी ने इस फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायत भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) से की थी। पीएनबी ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा गया था कि फॉरेंसिक ऑडिट में सामने आया है कि भूषण पावर एंड स्टील लिमिटेड ने कर्जदाता बैंकों के समूह से फंड जुटाने के लिए दस्तावेजों और खातों में हेराफेरी की है। 

आरबीआई के अलावा पीएनबी ने इसकी सूचना शेयर मार्केट को भी दी थी। 
bhushan power and steel limited enforcement directorate bank fraud case prevention of money laundering act
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

