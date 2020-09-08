शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Earthquake tremors in Andaman and Nicobar, magnitude 4.0

अंडमान और निकोबार में भूकंप के झटके, 4.0 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोर्ट ब्लेयर Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 06:14 AM IST
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
आज अंडमान और निकोबार में एक बार फिर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.0 मापी गई है। भूकंप के झटके अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप के डिगलीपुर में महसूस किए गए।
नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सिस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, यह झटके सुबह 3.0 बजे महसूस किए गए थे। भूकंप के झटकों से किसी भी प्रकार के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। इससे पहले भी यहां लगातार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए जाते रहे हैं। 
 
earthquake earthquake today earthquake in andaman coronavirus andaman nicobar richter scale measured 4.0 earthquake today india

