Home ›   India News ›   Earthquake in West Bengal: Earthquake hit today in Durgapur west bengal

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला पश्चिम बंगाल, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 08:56 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार राज्य के दुर्गापुर में सुबह 7.54 पर भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए। सेंटर ने बताया कि रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 4.1 रही। 
बहरामपुर में भी महसूस हुए भूकंप के झटके
यूरोपीय-भूमध्यसागरीय भूकंपीय केंद्र ने बताया है कि बुधवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के बहरामपुर से 30 किलोमीटर दूर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप के ये झटके देर रात 1.30 बजे आए और रिक्टर स्केल पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.8 रही। 



 
earthquake in west bengal earthquake

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

