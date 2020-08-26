भूकंप के झटकों से हिला पश्चिम बंगाल, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.1 रही तीव्रता

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 7:54 am in Durgapur, West Bengal: National Centre for Seismology (NCS)— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit 30 km Southeast of Baharampur, West Bengal, around 1 hour 30 minutes ago: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pic.twitter.com/50aLDinIky— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020
