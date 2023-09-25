असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने सोमवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 78वें सत्र के अध्यक्ष डेनिस फ्रांसिस से मुलाकात की। जयशंकर पिछले सप्ताह शुक्रवार से अमेरिका की अपनी नौ दिवसीय यात्रा पर हैं। यहां वे मुख्य रूप से न्यूयॉर्क में संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (यूएनजीए) के वार्षिक सत्र में भाग लेने और ग्लोबल साउथ पर एक विशेष कार्यक्रम की मेजबानी करने के लिए पहुंचे हैं।
#WATCH | UNGA President Dennis Francis tweets, "Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar. Congratulated India’s successful G20 Chairmanship, especially on India’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South. Discussed UNGA78 priorities and key… pic.twitter.com/VoodibOD68— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023
