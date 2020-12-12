जयशंकर बोले,  सीमा पर गतिरोध कब तक जारी रहेगा, इस पर नहीं करूंगा भविष्यवाणी

Events of this year have been very disturbing, they've raised some very basic concerns. They've happened because the other party has not abided by agreements that we've had with them about respecting & observing Line of Actual Control & not bringing forces to LAC: EAM Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/RsdEnm9wRM— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.