शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   DRDO successfully flight tested Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system

डीआरडीओ ने सफलतापूर्वक किया क्विक रिएक्शन सरफेस टू एयर मिसाइल का परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुबनेश्वर Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 05:28 PM IST
क्विक रिएक्शन सरफेस टू एयर मिसाइल
क्विक रिएक्शन सरफेस टू एयर मिसाइल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा में रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) ने आज बालासोर उड़ान परीक्षण रेंज में जमीन से हवा में मार करने वाली क्विक रिएक्शन सरफेस टू एयर मिसाइल का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया है। इस मिसाइल का परीक्षण ओडिशा तट से किया गया। 
विज्ञापन
इस मिसाइल ने सफलतापूर्वक अपने लक्ष्य को भेद दिया है। बता दें कि क्विक रिएक्शन मिसाइल को डीआरडीओ ने ही विकसित किया है। इस मिसाइल के सफल परीक्षण को डीआरडीओ की बड़ी कामयाबी के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।





 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

6.3 तीव्रता के तेज भूकंप से कांपा जापान, अबतक सुनामी की कोई चेतावनी नहीं

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

ट्रंप से मिलने से मना करने पर अमेरिका ने ईरान के विदेश मंत्री जवाद जरीफ पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

4 अगस्त 2019

sex racket
Delhi NCR

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसकी जमीन

4 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Bollywood

मानसिक बीमारी से ग्रस्त हैं गोविंदा! दोस्त का खुलासा- एक्टर को मदद की सख्त जरूरत

4 अगस्त 2019

Govinda
शाहरुख खान और गोविंदा
पत्नी के साथ गोविंदा
गोविंदा
Bollywood

मानसिक बीमारी से ग्रस्त हैं गोविंदा! दोस्त का खुलासा- एक्टर को मदद की सख्त जरूरत

4 अगस्त 2019

sharda hospital
Delhi NCR

इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने जान हथेली पर रख बचाई युवती की जान, गवाह हैं तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई ने की पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक मालिक से पूछताछ, सामने आया ये सच

4 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
defence research and development organisation drdo quick reaction surface to air missile air missile defence system
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए किस तरह भारतीय सेना ने पाक बैट को सिखाया सबक, सात को मार गिराया

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

3डी बायो-प्रिंटिंग से बनाए मानव हृदय के हिस्से, दावा- जल्द ही बन सकेगा पूरी तरह काम करने वाला दिल

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
India News

भाजपा सांसदों की क्लास में बोले पीएम मोदी- जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता बने रहें 

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल
Jammu

भारतीय सेना का बैट पर वार, जानिए कब-कब हमारे वीर सपूतों के साथ इसने की कायराना हरकतें

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम की तर्ज पर पूरे देशवासियों का ब्योरा तैयार कराएगी सरकार, सितंबर 2020 तक 'एनपीआर'

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

450 भारतीय छात्रों को ईयू ने दी प्रतिष्ठित इरास्मस छात्रवृत्ति, 15 साल में 5900 पा चुके हैं मौका

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हांगकांग जा रहे विमान में बीमार पड़ा बच्चा, चेन्नई में करानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

4 अगस्त 2019

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रंजन गोगोई
India News

मौजूदा वक्त में कुछ लोगों और समूहों का आक्रामक व्यवहार देखने को मिल रहा है: सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई

देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने रविवार को कहा कि मौजूदा वक्त में कुछ लोगों और समूहों का आक्रामक और लापरवाही भरा बर्ताव देखने को मिल रहा है।

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
marital rape
India News

डिजिटल रेप के दोषी को जमानत मिलने से अमेरिकी महिला नाखुश, जानिए क्या है डिजिटल रेप?

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कश्मीर को लेकर दिल्ली में बढ़ी हलचल, संसद में अमित शाह और डोभाल के बीच हुई बैठक

4 अगस्त 2019

modi-shah
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खतरनाक मंसूबे वालों के दांत खट्टे करती रहेगी यह टीम

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की प्रतिमा ब्रिटेन के पुरस्कार ‘द स्ट्रक्चरल अवार्ड्स 2019’ के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट

4 अगस्त 2019

कांग्रेल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

10 अगस्त को होगी कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक, ढूंढा जाएगा नया अध्यक्ष

4 अगस्त 2019

मेयर उपहार भेंट करते हुए
India News

मेयर ने सीएम येदियुरप्पा को प्लास्टिक कवर में ड्राई फ्रूट्स उपहार में दिए, लगा जुर्माना

4 अगस्त 2019

indian army
India News

भारतीय सेना के प्रहार से तिलमिलाए पाक का झूठ, कहा- क्लस्टर बम से हमला कर रहा भारत

4 अगस्त 2019

डीके शिवकुमार
India News

कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस विधायक ने भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ दायर किया मानहानि का मुकदमा

4 अगस्त 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ
India News

सीसीडी के संस्थापक सिद्धार्थ ने 658 करोड़ रुपये की बेहिसाब संपत्ति स्वीकारी थी: आयकर विभाग

4 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan 2 की नजर से देखिए पृथ्वी का नजारा, इसरो ने शेयर की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

भारत के मून स्पेसक्राफ्ट चंद्रयान-2 ने अंतरिक्ष से धरती की तस्वीरें भेजी हैं, भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन ISRO ने ट्वीट कर इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए चंद्रयान की तरफ से भेजी गईं तस्वीरें साझा की हैं.

4 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:05

सस्पेंस थ्रिलर वेब फिल्म में नज़र आएंगे अमित साध, जानिए क्या है फिल्म की कहानी

4 अगस्त 2019

शहीद रामवीर सिंह 3:27

मथुरा के लाल शहीद रामवीर सिंह को दी गई नम आंखों से विदाई,शोपियां एनकाउंटर में हुए शहीद

4 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव 1:45

उन्नाव रेप केस: कुलदीप सेंगर के ठिकानों पर CBI की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी

4 अगस्त 2019

महाराष्ट्र में बाढ़ 3:09

मूसलधार बारिश से नासिक के त्रयंबकेश्वर मंदिर में आई बाढ़ तो मुंबई बनी हुई है समंदर

4 अगस्त 2019

Related

कश्मीर में विदेशी पर्यटक
India News

ब्रिटेन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जर्मनी ने अपने नागरिकों से कहा- कश्मीर न जाएं

4 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

भारी बारिश से थमी मुंबई की रफ्तार, ट्रेनों की आवाजाही रुकी, कई उड़ानें रद्द

4 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ मामले पर पाकिस्तान की प्रतिक्रिया
India News

इधर भारत ने कश्मीर पर सोचा, उधर अटकने लगीं पाकिस्तान की सांसें

3 अगस्त 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
India News

दोबारा आईसीजे में जा सकता है जाधव केस, राजनयिक पहुंच देने पर पाक मौन

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रणब मुखर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रिसर्च की कमी के कारण 70 साल से नहीं मिला किसी भारतीय को नोबेल: प्रणब मुखर्जी

4 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह
India News

अगले हफ्ते अमित शाह कश्मीर दौर पर जाएंगे, सकते में आए विपक्षी दल

3 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited