तमिलनाडु: डीएमके नेता एमके स्टालिन पुलिस हिरासत में, गवर्नर के खिलाफ कर रहे थे विरोध-प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 11:58 AM IST
DMK President MK Stalin detained while protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit
ख़बर सुनें
डीएमके के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुलिस ने डीएमके नेता को उस वक्त हिरासत में लिया जब वे राज्यपाल बनवारी लाल पुरोहित के खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। 
इस दौरान स्टालिन ने कहा, 'विरोध संघीय संरचना में गवर्नर के हस्तक्षेप के खिलाफ है।' उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले शुक्रवार को भी विरोध पदर्शन के दौरान उन्हें त्रिची से हिरासत में लिया था। 



 
mk stalin dmk banwarilal purohit एमके स्टालिन

