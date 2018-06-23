Chennai: DMK working Pres MK Stalin detained while protesting against TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit. 192 DMK cadres were detained in Trichy yesterday while they were holding black-flag protest against Governor. Stalin says, 'Protest is against Guv's interference in federal structure' pic.twitter.com/91WuDUk7jg— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तन्वी सेठ के पासपोर्ट मामले में एक ओर जहां ट्रांसफर किए गए अधिकारी के पक्ष में समर्थन बढ़ रहा है। वहीं एक घंटे में पासपोर्ट जारी करने के बाद क्षेत्रीय पासपोर्ट अधिकारी पीयूष वर्मा बैकफुट पर आ गए हैं।
23 जून 2018