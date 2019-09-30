डीजीसीए ने स्पाइसजेट के दो पायलटों को चार महीने के लिए किया निलंबित

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended two pilots of SpiceJet for four months over air pressurisation failure in the aircraft, when the flight was scheduled from Hyderabad to Jaipur on June 13. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/6Rdimj3SBV— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सुनील आंबेकर ने वामपंथियों पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि रूस के कम्युनिस्टों ने रूस की जय-जयकार करने में पूरी ताकत झोंक दी।लेकिन भारत में इस मामले में बौद्धिक भ्रष्टाचार हो गया
30 सितंबर 2019