डीजीसीए ने स्पाइसजेट के दो पायलटों को चार महीने के लिए किया निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 04:21 PM IST
स्पाइसजेट
स्पाइसजेट - फोटो : PTI
नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने विमान में एयर प्रेशर फेल्योर को लेकर स्पाइसजेट के दो पायलटों को चार महीने के लिए निलंबित कर दिया है। दरअसल, 13 जून को हैदराबाद से जयपुर के लिए उड़ान निर्धारित की गई थी और इसी दौरान विमान में एयर प्रेशर फेल्योर की घटना हुई थी। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी डीजीसीए के नियमों के उल्लंघन के चलते स्पाइसजेट के कई पायलटों को निलंबित किया जा चुका है।
dgca spicejet
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

