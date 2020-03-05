शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Delhi HC adjourn hearing in 2g case against trial court judgement which acquitted A Raja, Kanimozhi

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 2जी मामले में ए राजा, कनिमोझी के खिलाफ याचिका पर स्थगित की सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 02:04 PM IST
2G स्कैम (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने ट्रायल कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ सीबीआई और ईडी की अपील जिसमें ए रजा, कनिमोझी और अन्य को 2जी मामले में बरी कर दिया था, उसके खिलाफ सुनवाई को 24, 25 और 26 मार्च के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है।
