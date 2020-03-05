दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 2जी मामले में ए राजा, कनिमोझी के खिलाफ याचिका पर स्थगित की सुनवाई

Delhi High Court: Appeals of CBI and ED against the trial court judgement which acquitted A.Raja, Kanimozhi & others in 2G case, adjourned for 24,25 & 26th March.— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020
