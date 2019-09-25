शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Balakot Terrorist Camp says our force is fully prepared

बालाकोट को फिर से खोले जाने पर रक्षा मंत्री बोले- चिंता न करें, हमारी सेनाएं पूरी तरह तैयार हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 11:14 AM IST
आईएनएस वराह पर रक्षा मंत्री
आईएनएस वराह पर रक्षा मंत्री - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने चेन्नई में पाकिस्तान द्वारा बालाकोट आतंकी शिविर को फिर से खोले जाने पर कहा कि चिंता न करें, हमारी सेनाएं पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। 
विज्ञापन
अमरिंदर सिंह ने कुछ दिन पहले ही गृहमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर कहा था कि सीमा पार पाकिस्तान से हथियार और हथगोले गिराए जा रहे हैं। इसके जवाब में राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़ी कोई भी चुनौती हों हमारे जवान उनका मुकाबला करने औऱ उन्हें हराने में सक्षम हैं। 

चेन्नई के नौसेनिक अड्डे पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने अपतटीय पेट्रोल पोत आईएनएस वराह को नौसेना में शामिल किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने पोत की खूबियां भी जानी। 
 

 
इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मीरपुर पाकिस्तान
Jammu

पीओके और पाक में भूकंप से भारी तबाही, 26 लोगों की मौत, 300 से अधिक घायल

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

कुमार-अक्षय सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड के मशहूर घरानों के 9 दामाद, एक तो लाइमलाइट से दूर जी रहा जिंदगी

24 सितंबर 2019

Ajay, Kumar and Akshay
Namrata and Kumar Gaurav
Fardeen and Natasha khan
Kajol, Ajay
Bollywood

कुमार-अक्षय सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड के मशहूर घरानों के 9 दामाद, एक तो लाइमलाइट से दूर जी रहा जिंदगी

24 सितंबर 2019

cm yogi adityanath
Lucknow

सरकारी खजाने से मंत्रियों का आयकर भरने की व्यवस्था खत्म, योगी कैबिनेट ने पास किया प्रस्ताव

24 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Cricket News

धवन को आउट करने के बाद शम्सी ने जूते से किया था कॉल, अब वजह आई सामने

25 सितंबर 2019

तबरेज शम्सी
तबरेज शम्सी
शिखर धवन
SHIKHAR DHAWAN
Cricket News

धवन को आउट करने के बाद शम्सी ने जूते से किया था कॉल, अब वजह आई सामने

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

25 सितंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
karan johar
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

25 सितंबर 2019

RBI
Banking Beema

पीएमसी बैंक के खाताधारक छह महीने तक निकाल पाएंगे सिर्फ 1000 रुपये

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
rajnath singh balakot terror camp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर एयरफोर्स

25 सितंबर 2019

chinmayanand
Bareilly

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद के बाद अब आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा भी गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट ने जेल भेजा

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर मुद्दा: आखिरकार इमरान ने मानी हार, वैश्विक नेताओं पर फोड़ा नाकामी का ठीकरा

25 सितंबर 2019

Donald trump
World

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के खिलाफ महाभियोग की औपचारिक प्रक्रिया शुरू

25 सितंबर 2019

feroz khan
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों से निकला बॉलीवुड का पहला खान सितारा, तीनों खान से बरसों पहले की हैं ये कहानियां

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड देते बिल गेट्स
World

पीएम मोदी को मिला 'ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड', कहा- यह करोड़ों भारतीयों का सम्मान

25 सितंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्ष ने माना, राम चबूतरा भगवान राम का जन्मस्थान

25 सितंबर 2019

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग (फाइल फोटो)
World

पूरी दुनिया ने 16 वर्षीय ग्रेटा को सराहा तो ट्रंप ने कसा तंज, विश्व बिरादरी में हुई बेइज्जती

25 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजब विवाद में फंसे राजा महेंद्र, सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची महिला ने किया पत्नी होने का दावा

25 सितंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर खड़ा कैंटर
Chandigarh

जींद: हिसार से सेना भर्ती से लौट रहे युवकों के ऑटो पर चढ़ा टैंकर, 10 की मौत

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जैश
India News

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और डोभाल पर हमले की तैयारी में जैश, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का लेना चाहता है बदला

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजिल डोभाल आतंकियों के निशाने पर हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के फैसले के खिलाफ आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बदला लेने की धमकी दी है।

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की 103वीं जयंती पर उपराष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री ने किया याद, बताया महान नेता

25 सितंबर 2019

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर एयरफोर्स

25 सितंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

केस दर्ज होने पर बोले पवार- किसी ने जेल भेजने की योजना बनाई है तो स्वागत करता हूं

25 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह, उद्धव ठाकरे और देवेंद्र फडनवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सीटों पर फंसा पेंच: शाह का दौरा रद्द, सामना में शिवसेना का भाजपा पर हमला

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तूफान 'हिका' अगले छह घंटों में हो सकता है कमजोर: मौसम विभाग

25 सितंबर 2019

Media and Journalism Seminar Pune
India News

‘पत्रकारों का काम तथ्य और सत्य को खड़ा करना’, गलत रिपोर्टिंग से हो सकता है एक और संघर्ष

25 सितंबर 2019

Top news of 25 September
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

25 सितंबर 2019

राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला: आईपीएस राजीव कुमार की याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

25 सितंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

उद्योगों को कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम करने में मदद करेगा भारत-स्वीडन के नेतृत्व वाला समूह

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर मानी हार, कहा- सच कहूं तो नहीं मिला दुनिया का समर्थन

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर इमरान खान अब हार मान चुके हैं। उन्होंने स्वीकार कर लिया है कि पाकिस्तान कश्मीर मुद्दे के अंतरराष्ट्रीयकरण के अपने प्रयासों में विफल रहा है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

25 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:03

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को मिला ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवॉर्ड

25 सितंबर 2019

पीएमसी बैंक 1:20

पीएमसी बैंक पर आरबीआई ने लगाया प्रतिबंध, सिर्फ 1000 रुपये निकाल पाएंगे खाताधारक

25 सितंबर 2019

Earthquake in Pakistan, Including capital Islamabad heavy damage in many cities 1:27

भूकंप से हिला पाकिस्तान, राजधानी इस्लामाबाद, समेत कई शहरों से भारी नुकसान

25 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:44

छिछोरे और साहो की कामयाबी पर श्रद्धा ने बनवाए ये डिजाइनर केक, देखिए फैंस के साथ कैसे किया धमाल

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

Ministry of AYUSH
India News

सरकार दो साल में लाएगी दुनिया की पहली डेंगू की आयुर्वेदिक दवा, कुपोषण से जंग लड़ेगा आयुष मंत्रालय

25 सितंबर 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरएसएस भीड़ हिंसा के खिलाफ, स्वयंसेवक शामिल हुआ तो निकाल बाहर करेंगे : भागवत

25 सितंबर 2019

Department of personnel training DOPT
India News

सेवानिवृत्ति उम्र कम करने की कोई योजना नहीं: डीओपीटी

25 सितंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्ष ने माना, राम चबूतरा भगवान राम का जन्मस्थान

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सोशल मीडिया के दुरुपयोग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा, कब तैयार होंगे दिशा निर्देश

25 सितंबर 2019

माधुरी दीक्षित
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में अभिनेत्री माधुरी दीक्षित होंगी सद्भावना राजदूत

25 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited