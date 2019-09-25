बालाकोट को फिर से खोले जाने पर रक्षा मंत्री बोले- चिंता न करें, हमारी सेनाएं पूरी तरह तैयार हैं

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu when asked 'Pakistan has opened Balakot again, are we shutting it down?': Don't worry, our force is fully prepared. https://t.co/hddtfVDK38— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजिल डोभाल आतंकियों के निशाने पर हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के फैसले के खिलाफ आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने बदला लेने की धमकी दी है।
25 सितंबर 2019