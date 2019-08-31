शहर चुनें

Decision on Ayodhya case may come in November

अयोध्या मामले में नवंबर तक आ सकता है फैसला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रोजाना हो रही है सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 12:09 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अंतिम फैसला नवंबर में आने की उम्मीद है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि मामले में हिंदू पक्ष की दलीलें पूरी हो गई हैं। 2.77 एकड़ में फैली राम ज्नमभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद की जमीन के मालिकाना हक के लिए बीते 70 सालों से कानूनी लड़ाई जारी है।
हिंदू पक्ष ने शुक्रवार को अपनी दलीलें पूरी कर ली हैं। इन्हें इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने विवादित जमीन का दो-तिहाई हिस्सा दिया था। इस मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में छह अगस्त को सुनवाई शुरू हुई थी और अब मुस्लिम पक्ष अपनी दलीलें सोमवार को रखेगा।
supreme court ram temple babri masjid ayodhya case chief justice of india ranjan gogoi constitutional bench सुप्रीम कोर्ट अयोध्या बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद रंजन गोगोई सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई संवैधानिक पीठ decission
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर लाइक करें

एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित हो गई है
India News

असम Live: एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची से 19 लाख लोग बाहर, अब ये हैं विकल्प

सूची को लेकर लाखों लोगों के दिल की धड़कन अपने भविष्य को लेकर बढ़ी गई हैं। हालांकि राज्य सरकार ने सूची में नाम नहीं आने पर लोगों को भयभीत न होने और हरसंभव मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
वी नारायणसामी
India News

पुडुचेरी मुख्यमंत्री की अपील- सरकारी स्कूल के शिक्षक अपने बच्चों को सरकारी संस्थानों में पढ़ाएं

31 अगस्त 2019

मोहम्मद सनाउल्लाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम एनआरसी से फिर गायब है पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी सनाउल्लाह का नाम

31 अगस्त 2019

एनआरसी
India News

NRC की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी, 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोग सूची से बाहर

31 अगस्त 2019

नेशनल रजिस्टर ऑफ सिटिजन
India News

एनआरसी में नहीं है नाम तो ये हैं आपके पास विकल्प, इस तरह कर सकते हैं अपील

31 अगस्त 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आय से अधिक संपत्ति: ईडी के सामने पेश होने के लिए पहुंचे डीके शिवकुमार

31 अगस्त 2019

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

नारायण राणे भाजपा के करीबी, अंतिम फैसला शिवसेना से चर्चा के बाद: देवेंद्र फडणवीस

31 अगस्त 2019

सिलेंडर फटने से धमाका हो गया है
India News

महाराष्ट्र: केमिकल फैक्ट्री में सिलेंडर फटने से धमाका, छह की मौत, 43 लोग घायल

31 अगस्त 2019

रायबरेली दौरे पर प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
India News

जीडीपी को लेकर प्रियंका का सरकार पर निशाना, पूछा- अर्थव्यवस्था को नष्ट करने की करतूत किसकी

31 अगस्त 2019

अमृता प्रीतम के नाम डूडल
India News

गूगल का डूडल प्रसिद्ध लेखिका अमृता प्रीतम के नाम, आज 100वां जन्मदिन

31 अगस्त 2019

NRC की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी, 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोग सूची से बाहर

असम में एनआरसी की फाइनल लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई। इस लिस्ट में 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों के नाम शामिल नहीं है। असम में इसे देखते हुए सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है। जो लोग इससे संतुष्ट नहीं है, वे फॉरनर्स ट्रिब्यूनल के आगे अपील दाखिल कर सकते हैं।

31 अगस्त 2019

स्पोर्ट्स 2:41

140 किलो वजन के साथ के साथ मैदान पर उतरा सबसे भारी क्रिकेटर, रहकीम कॉर्नवॉल ने पुजारा को बनाया शिकार

31 अगस्त 2019

विश्व रिकॉर्ड 3:44

कानपुर के अलाउद्दीन ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, 27 घंटे 5 मिनट बोलकर पढ़ी किताब

31 अगस्त 2019

साहो 1:51

रिलीज के कुछ घंटों बाद फिल्म साहो को लगा झटका, इस फिल्म में प्रभास और श्रद्धा के साथ हैं कई सितारे

30 अगस्त 2019

लालबागचा राजा 1:13

लालबागचा राजा 2019 की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने

30 अगस्त 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी
India News

गणेशोत्सव: हैदराबाद में विराजमान होंगे 61 फीट के गणपति, दावा- यह प्रतिमा देश में सबसे ऊंची

31 अगस्त 2019

फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
India News

गुजरात: सूरत के कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 18 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में लगी

31 अगस्त 2019

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

स्वामी ने पांच ट्रिलियन अर्थव्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- गुडबाय कहने के लिए तैयार रहें

31 अगस्त 2019

नाइजीरियन स्मगलर
India News

अंडे की शेप वाली हेरोइन के साथ नाइजीरियन व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार, पहले भी जा चुका है जेल

31 अगस्त 2019

The central leadership will decide the future relationship of BJP-Apna Dal
India News

केंद्रीय नेतृत्व का रुख तय करेगा भाजपा-अपना दल का भावी रिश्ता

31 अगस्त 2019

Top 5 News of 31 August
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

31 अगस्त 2019

