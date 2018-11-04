शहर चुनें

death threats to BJP Kerala Chief, letter was sent from mumbai

केरल भाजपा प्रमुख को जान से मारने की धमकी, मुंबई से भेजा गया खत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, त्रिवेंद्रम Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 03:37 AM IST
death threats to BJP Kerala Chief, letter was sent from mumbai
ख़बर सुनें
शनिवार को केरल में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रमुख पीएस श्रीधरन पिल्लई को मुंबई से भेजे गए एक खत में जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। मामले की पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करा दी गई है। 
खत में लिखा था, 'मैं मुंबई से एक 66 वर्षीय मलयाली हूं। मैं केरल आऊंगा, भारतीय जनता पार्टी की रथयात्रा में शामिल होऊंगा और राजीव गांधी की मृत्यु जैसी घटना को अंजाम दूंगा।'


भाजपा के वकील एस सुरेश ने बताया कि धमकी भरा यह खत मुंबई से स्पीड पोस्ट द्वारा भेजा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि केरल के डीजीपी से इसकी शिकायत दर्ज करा दी गई है, जिससे कि इस कृत्य के पीछे शामिल व्यक्ति पर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा सके। 

bjp kerala chief भाजपा केरल प्रमुख ps sreedharan pillai पीएस श्रीधरन पिल्लई death threats
