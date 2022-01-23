तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद हवाई अड्डे पर पकड़ा गया 1.36 करोड़ रुपये का सोना

Telangana: Customs sleuths detected and seized 2.715 kgs of gold chains and gold paste worth Rs 1.36 crore concealed inside the baggage by a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad airport from Dubai on January 21, as per the Customs Department pic.twitter.com/b9mufezHF9— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022
