विधानसभा चुनाव 2022: भाजपा को हराने के लिए विपक्षी दलों का समर्थन करेगी माकपा, सीताराम येचुरी ने की घोषणा

"...The primary task before us is to defeat BJP. The party will also support joint platforms of united actions of the class & mass organization. The party shall work for the broadest possible mobilisation of secular forces against Hindutva agenda," said CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/OiMYIZjeNO— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022
