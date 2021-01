कोरोना अपडेट : पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 18,222 नए मामले, कुल मामलों की संख्या 1.04 करोड़ के पार

India reports 18,222 new COVID-19 cases, 19,253 discharges, and 228 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,04,31,639

Active cases: 2,24,190

Total discharges: 1,00,56,651

Death toll: 1,50,798 pic.twitter.com/FjJ61Gw0Hb