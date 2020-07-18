शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 18 Unlock 2 Day seventeen, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: गोवा में डॉक्टरों का कमाल, कोरोना संक्रमित 90 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला की बचाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 18 Jul 2020 12:56 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 July 18 Unlock 2 Day seventeen, Coronavirus in assam, bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
corona in india - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now

खास बातें

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया है कि भारत में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 लाख को पार कर गई है। मंत्रालय ने बताया है कि पिछले 24 घंटे कोरोना वायरस के 34,956 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। यह एक दिन संक्रमित होने वाले लोगों की सबसे अधिक संख्या है। इस दौरान 687 लोगों की इस खतरनाक वायरस से मौत हुई है। इस तरह देश में कोविड-19 से 10,03,832 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। वहीं, देश में कोरोना के 3,42,473 सक्रिय मामले हैं। इसके अलावा 6,35,757 मरीजों को अस्पताल से इलाज के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है। भारत में कोविड-19 से अब तक 25,602 लोगों की मौत हुई है। यहां पढ़िए हर अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:41 AM, 18-Jul-2020

इंदौर में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 145 नए मामले सामने आए

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में  शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 145 नए मामले सामने आए जिससे जिले में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 5,906 हो गई है। वहीं जिले में मृतकों की संख्या 288 हैः- मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, इंदौर जिला
विज्ञापन
12:33 AM, 18-Jul-2020

असम में 17 जुलाई को कोरोना के 1,218 नए मामले

असम में 17 जुलाई को कोरोना के 1,218 नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 21,864 हो गई है। जिनमें 7,705 सक्रिय मामले, 14,105 स्वस्थ और 51 मौतें शामिल हैं: राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा
11:48 PM, 17-Jul-2020

Coronavirus: गोवा में डॉक्टरों का कमाल, कोरोना संक्रमित 90 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला की बचाई जान

गोवा के मडगांव में आज डॉक्टरों ने कमाल कर दिया। कोविड अस्पताल में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित 90 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला डॉक्टरों एवं कर्मचारियों के अथक प्रयास से बिल्कुल स्वस्थ हो गई। अस्पताल के अनुसार महिला कोरोना के साथ-साथ डिमेंशिया और कुपोषण जैसे गंभीर बीमारियों से पीड़ित थी। लेकिन डॉक्टरों के सूझबूझ से महिला की जान बच गई।           यहां पढ़ें 17 जुलाई (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 2.0 unlock 1.0 coronavirus corona in india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Uttarakhand Lockdown News: Complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday again
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: चार जिलों में शनिवार और रविवार को रहेगा लॉकडाउन, सीमाएं भी रहेंगी सील, इन सेवाओं में मिलेगी छूट

17 जुलाई 2020

ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और आराध्या भी नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती, नजर आए कोरोना के लक्षण

17 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत के केस में पुलिस को मिली अहम जानकारी, रिया करती थीं उनके डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल

17 जुलाई 2020

विकास का खजांची जय बाजपेयी
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के खजांची जय के पास है अकूत संपत्ति, जांच करने वाले अधिकारी भी हैरान

17 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

क्या होता है 'साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक', कहीं आपको भी तो नहीं आया है कभी?

17 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Number Plates
Auto News

बदल गए नंबर प्लेट्स के ये पुराने नियम, इन गलतियों पर कटेगा चालान, चोरी पर लगेगी लगाम

17 जुलाई 2020

रणबीर कपूर, जुनैद शाह
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के हमशक्ल का हुआ निधन, बेटे की तरह हूबहू दिखने पर ऋषि कपूर ने भी की थी तारीफ

17 जुलाई 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
Jammu

जानिए पीका की खासियत जिससे राजनाथ ने साधा निशाना, पलक झपकते कर देती है दुश्मन का खात्मा

17 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

जब शाहरुख के गाने को सुशांत ने शानदार अंदाज में था गाया, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

17 जुलाई 2020

लाल घेरे में वांटेड
Meerut

यूपी: सवालों के घेरे में खाकी, आखिर पुलिसकर्मियों को क्यों मौज-मस्ती करा रहा ये वांटेड, देखें तस्वीरें

17 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में पीएम मोदी का संबोधन, कहा-2022 तक सभी भारतीयों के सिर पर होगी छत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को संयुक्त राष्ट्र की सभा को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान पीएम ने कहा कि साल 2022 तक हर भारतीय के सिर पर छत होगी। साथी ही उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर भारत का रिकवरी रेट सबसे ज्यादा है।

18 जुलाई 2020

राजनाथ सिंह 3:10

राजनाथ सिंह लेह दौरे पर, स्टाकना में कुछ ऐसे किया पीका मशीन गन का निरीक्षण

17 जुलाई 2020

कुलगाम एनकाउंटर 1:02

जम्मू-कश्मीर में जारी है सुरक्षाबलों की ओर से ऑपरेशन क्लीन, कुलगाम में तीन आतंकी ढेर

17 जुलाई 2020

कोराना अपडेट्स 2:24

16 जुलाई कोरोना वायरस अपडेट: जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

16 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना जांच किट 1:09

आईआईटी दिल्ली को मिली कामयाबी, सबसे सस्ती कोरोना टेस्ट किट की तैयार

16 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सत्र को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

यूएन में पीएम मोदी : हमारा मूल मंत्र सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास... 10 बड़ी बातें

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र आर्थिक और सामाजिक परिषद ( यूएनईएससी UNESC ) के सत्र को संबोधित किया। ‘कोविड-19 के बाद बहुपक्षीयता’ विषय पर आधारित इस सत्र में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में भारत की भूमिका पर प्रकाश डाला।

17 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
परवेज मुशर्रफ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कारगिल में हर चाल खुद क्यों चलना चाहते थे मुशर्रफ, पाक आर्मी में 'रॉ' की घुसपैठ से थे वाकिफ!

17 जुलाई 2020

डॉ. वेलुमानी
India News

देश के 18 करोड़ लोगों में विकसित हो गई कोरोना वायरस के प्रति इम्यूनिटी : डॉ. वेलुमानी

17 जुलाई 2020

कश्मीर के गांदरबल जिले में श्रीनगर-लेह राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के किनारे तैनात सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) के जवान।
India News

सीमा पर चौकसी की बजाय अफसरों के घरों में हाजिरी लगा रहे हैं बीएसएफ जवान, ले रहे हैं हार्डशिप अलाउंस!

17 जुलाई 2020

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस
India News

यूपी पुलिस का सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जवाब, विकास दुबे और साथियों का एनकाउंटर फर्जी नहीं

17 जुलाई 2020

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी को जयशंकर का जवाब, कहा- मोदी सरकार ने दुनिया में बढ़ाया भारत का कद

17 जुलाई 2020

hacking apps
India News

साइबर हैकिंग से बड़ी तबाही फैला सकती हैं देश विरोधी ताकतें, ट्विटर-फेसबुक पर रखें इन बातों का ध्यान

17 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited