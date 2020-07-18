Coronavirus Updates: गोवा में डॉक्टरों का कमाल, कोरोना संक्रमित 90 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला की बचाई जान

LiveCoronavirus Updates: गोवा में डॉक्टरों का कमाल, कोरोना संक्रमित 90 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला की बचाई जान
145 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on July 17, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 5,906. Death toll in the district stands at 288: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020
1,218 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Assam on July 17. Total cases stand at 21,864 including 14,105 recovered, 7,705 active cases and 51 deaths: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/iz9jidR20Y— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020
यहां पढ़ें 17 जुलाई (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
A 90-yr-old woman discharged today after a successful recovery from #COVID19. She was at Margao COVID Hospital for 23 days.She was critical at admission time, was suffering from dementia&malnutrition but steadily improved under treatment&care of doctors&staff: Goa Information Det— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र आर्थिक और सामाजिक परिषद ( यूएनईएससी UNESC ) के सत्र को संबोधित किया। ‘कोविड-19 के बाद बहुपक्षीयता’ विषय पर आधारित इस सत्र में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में भारत की भूमिका पर प्रकाश डाला।
17 जुलाई 2020