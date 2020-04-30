शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 30th April Day thirty Seven of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 31787 हुई, अब तक 1008 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 01:19 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 30th April Day thirty Seven of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
मुंबई के अस्पताल में भर्ती एक पत्रकार का उपचार करता स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1813 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 71 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जो अब तक एक दिन में मौतों का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 31,787 हो गई है, जिसमें 22, 982 सक्रिय हैं, 7797 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 1008 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

01:16 AM, 30-Apr-2020
राजस्थान: आबकारी शुल्क बढ़ाया, महंगी हुई शराब 
लॉकडाउन के कारण भारी राजस्व की हानि का सामना कर रही राजस्थान सरकार ने शराब पर आबकारी शुल्क में 10 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी की है। 900 रुपये से नीचे की भारत में निर्मित विदेशी शराब पर 25 प्रतिशत की जगह 35 प्रतिशत आबकारी शुल्क और ड्यूटी अब 35 प्रतिशत की जगह 45 प्रतिशत की गई है।




 
विज्ञापन
12:14 AM, 30-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः मुंबई में पिछले 24 घंटे में 475 पॉजिटव केस, 26 की मौत

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1813 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 71 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जो अब तक एक दिन में मौतों का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 31,787 हो गई है।

यहां पढ़ें 29 अप्रैल (मंगलवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इरफान खान
Bollywood

सुपुर्द-ए-खाक हुए इरफान, दोनों बेटों सहित बॉलीवुड के ये कलाकार भी रहे मौजूद

29 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लॉकडाउन के दौरान फंसे लोगों को गृह मंत्रालय ने शर्तों के साथ दी घर जाने की अनुमति

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
astronomical event
Gorakhpur

चमकते हुए तारे की तरह पृथ्वी के पास से गुजरा खगोलीय पिंड, हैरान करने वाली थी गति

29 अप्रैल 2020

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अलविदा इरफान: कैंसर से जंग हार गया सिनेमा का असली वॉरियर, डॉक्टरों की सलाह मानी होती तो...

29 अप्रैल 2020

गर्भधारण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

लॉकडाउन में बिना मर्जी गर्भवती हो सकती हैं 70 लाख महिलाएं: अध्ययन

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

'कब लगा कि आप स्टार बन गए हैं?' इरफान खान ने दिया था ये शानदार जवाब

29 अप्रैल 2020

बाएं से पहले इरफान खान
Bollywood

बचपन में यूं दिखते थे इरफान खान, अनदेखी तस्वीरों में भाई-बहन के साथ आए नजर

29 अप्रैल 2020

Radhik, Irrfan and Dinesh
Bollywood

Irrfan Khan Death: 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' में इरफान खान आखिरी बार आए थे नजर, मौत की खबर से भावुक हुई स्टारकास्ट

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान
Bollywood

मुंबई के वर्सोवा कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द-ए-खाक हुए इरफान खान, परिवार और करीबी रिश्तेदार ही कर पाए अंतिम दीदार

29 अप्रैल 2020

इरफान खान
Bollywood

पत्नी के लिए जीना चाहते थे इरफान खान, जानिए परिवार में है और कौन-कौन?

29 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अभिनेता इरफान खान का निधन, पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और राहुल गांधी समेत राजनेताओं ने जताया शोक

अभिनेता इरफान खान का मुंबई के एक अस्पाताल में निधन हो गया। पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और राहुल गांधी समेत कई राजनेताओं ने इरफान खान को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

29 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:44

लॉकडाउन के बीच हैदराबाद पुलिस पहुंची एक छोटी सी बच्ची के घर

29 अप्रैल 2020

आजादपुर मंडी 1:10

कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आए आजादपुर मंडी के 11 कारोबारी, कई दुकानें सील

29 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना म्यूटेशन 1:25

रिसर्च में दावा: 10 तरह के वायरसों में बदल गया है कोरोना वायरस, ये म्यूटेशन बेहद खतरनाक

29 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना अपडेट 1:20

29 अप्रैल कोरोना वायरस अपडेट : जानिए चंद मिनटों में कोरोना वायरस से जुड़ी हर खबर

29 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited