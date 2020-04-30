Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 31787 हुई, अब तक 1008 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 31787 हुई, अब तक 1008 की मौत
Excise duty hiked on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) to 35%, other liquor categories to 45%, including beer with immediate effect: Rajasthan Excise Department. pic.twitter.com/dVhprgZ1kp— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'
2 मार्च 2020