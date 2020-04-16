Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 11,933 हुई, अब तक 392 की मौत

12:46 AM, 16-Apr-2020

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 15 अप्रैल को जयपुर की एक 65 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई जो कि एक तीव्र मधुमेह रोगी थी। वहीं कोटा की एक अन्य महिला, जिसे पांच अप्रैल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, COVID-19 के सकारात्मक परीक्षण के बाद 15 अप्रैल को उनका भी निधन हो गया। उनकी आयु 70 वर्ष से अधिक थी।



A 65-year-old woman from Jaipur who was an acute diabetic patient passed away on April 15. Another woman from Kota who was admitted to hospital on April 5 after being tested positive for #COVID19 passed away on April 15. She aged over 70: Health Department,Rajasthan