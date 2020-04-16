शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 11,933 हुई, अब तक 392 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 02:52 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस के खात्मे की तैयारी - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए लॉकडाउन को तीन मई तक बढ़ा दिया गया है, लेकिन संक्रमितों और मृतकों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1076 नए मामले सामने आए और 38 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देश में कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 11,933 हो गई है। जिसमें 10,197 सक्रिय हैं, 1344 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 392 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

02:16 AM, 16-Apr-2020

हैदराबाद सिटी: डॉक्टर पर हमला करने वाला गिरफ्तार

हैदराबाद सिटी के पुलिस कमिश्नर अंजनि कुमार ने बताया कि बीती 1 अप्रैल को गांधी अस्पताल में डॉक्टर पर हमला करने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उसे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कोर्ट के समक्ष पेश किया गया, क्योंकि वह एक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज है। उसका गांधी अस्पताल में ही इलाज चल रहा है।
 


 
01:15 AM, 16-Apr-2020

इंदौर में 15 अप्रैल को 159 और व्यक्तियों में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि

इंदौर में 15 अप्रैल को 159 और व्यक्तियों में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई। वहीं 15 अप्रैल को एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और इससे पहले 14 अप्रैल को भी  एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। अब जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 597 हो गई है। इंदौर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ प्रवीण जड़िया ने यह जानकारी दी।
 

 
12:46 AM, 16-Apr-2020

राजस्थान में दो बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 15 अप्रैल को जयपुर की एक 65 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई जो कि एक तीव्र मधुमेह रोगी थी। वहीं कोटा की एक अन्य महिला, जिसे पांच अप्रैल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, COVID-19 के सकारात्मक परीक्षण के बाद 15 अप्रैल को उनका भी निधन हो गया। उनकी आयु 70 वर्ष से अधिक थी।
 


 

 

12:39 AM, 16-Apr-2020

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: हैदराबाद में डॉक्टर पर हमला करने वाला कोरोना मरीज गिरफ्तार

268 ब्रिटिश नागरिकों को केरल से किया गया एयरलिफ्ट

268 ब्रिटिश नागरिक, जो कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन की वजह से केरल में फंसे हुए थे उन्हें बुधवार को त्रिवेंद्रम अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे और कोचीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से ब्रिटिश एयरवेज द्वारा एयरलिफ्ट किया गया।

 

 
यहां पढ़ें 15 अप्रैल (बुधवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
Spotlight

दीपिका चिखलिया
Television

असल जिंदगी में बेहद मॉडर्न हैं 'रामायण' की 'सीता', जानें परिवार में है कौन-कौन

15 अप्रैल 2020

टेलीविजन शो
Television

रिपीट टेलीकास्ट में निर्माताओं को मिला बाबाजी का ठुल्लु, चैनल बटोर रहे दोनों हाथों से पैसा

15 अप्रैल 2020

1999 चेन्नई टेस्ट
Cricket News

जब पाक के सामने अकेले खड़े हो गए थे सचिन, जीत के बाद मुश्ताक ने किया था अल्लाह का शुक्रिया

15 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chamba

हिमाचल में कोरोना वायरस के दो और मामले, 35 पहुंची संख्या

15 अप्रैल 2020

मुंबई में लॉकडाउन
India News

Curfew E-pass: लॉकडाउन में बाहर जाना है जरूरी तो ऐसे करें ई-पास के लिए आवेदन

15 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Personal Finance

PF: खाते से रकम निकालने के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, आपको करना होगा ये काम

15 अप्रैल 2020

Lockdown Graphics
India News

कोरोना से पहले भी फैली हैं कई महामारियां, लेकिन क्यों नहीं आई घरों में कैद होने की नौबत?

15 अप्रैल 2020

Riding Backwards
Automobiles

आखिर बाइक्स में क्यों नहीं होते रिवर्स गियर, ये स्कूटर हैं ‘बैक गियर’ से लैस, पढ़ें ये खास खबर

15 अप्रैल 2020

विनय दूबे।
Varanasi

बांद्रा में भीड़ जुटाने का आरोपी विनय दुबे का यूपी से नाता, बनारस से लड़ चुका है विधायक का चुनाव

15 अप्रैल 2020

guidelines on bank ATM irdai internet banking and more during lockdown
Banking Beema

लॉकडाउन 2.0: बैंक, ATM, ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग, आदि पर क्या होगा असर? आपके लिए जानना जरूरी

15 अप्रैल 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

Covid-19: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र ने कहा-कोरोना योद्धा हैं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, दो घंटे में निपटाएंगे शिकायतें

केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने वाले योद्धा हैं और उन्हें जल्द ही एक विशेष हेल्पलाइन नंबर मुहैया कराया जाएगा

16 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस गाइडलाइन
India News

लॉकडाउन 2.0 के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी, जानिए क्या हैं छूट और कितनी पाबंदी

15 अप्रैल 2020

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लॉकडाउन 2.0: गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

15 अप्रैल 2020

राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ और मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल में लॉकडाउन के तरीके से राज्यपाल नाखुश, ममता ने दी राजनीति से दूर रहने की सलाह

15 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 20 अप्रैल से कुछ उद्योगों को मिलेगी छूट, निजी उद्योग भी कर सकेंगे काम शुरू

15 अप्रैल 2020

गुजरात में केवल छह दिन में बना कोविड-19 अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अस्पतालों में धर्म के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव नहीं किया जा रहा है, विदेश मंत्रालय ने USCIRF के दावे को किया खारिज

16 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

Covid 19 Bulletin: लॉकडाउन में 20 अप्रैल से मिलेगी कुछ छूट, जानिए दिन भर की पांच बड़ी खबरें

15 अप्रैल 2020

