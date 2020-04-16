Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 11,933 हुई, अब तक 392 की मौत

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 11,933 हुई, अब तक 392 की मौत
The accused who had assaulted a doctor at Gandhi Hospital on April 1 has been arrested & produced before court through video conference because he is a corona patient. He is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital: Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City (15.4) pic.twitter.com/pPtdJVt54N— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
159 persons tested positive for #COVID19 in Indore on April 15. One person passed away on April 15 and another passed away on April 14. Total positive cases stand at 597 in the district: Indore Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia (File pic) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cag0JpAO0q— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 15 अप्रैल को जयपुर की एक 65 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हो गई जो कि एक तीव्र मधुमेह रोगी थी। वहीं कोटा की एक अन्य महिला, जिसे पांच अप्रैल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, COVID-19 के सकारात्मक परीक्षण के बाद 15 अप्रैल को उनका भी निधन हो गया। उनकी आयु 70 वर्ष से अधिक थी।
A 65-year-old woman from Jaipur who was an acute diabetic patient passed away on April 15. Another woman from Kota who was admitted to hospital on April 5 after being tested positive for #COVID19 passed away on April 15. She aged over 70: Health Department,Rajasthan— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
268 ब्रिटिश नागरिक, जो कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन की वजह से केरल में फंसे हुए थे उन्हें बुधवार को त्रिवेंद्रम अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे और कोचीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से ब्रिटिश एयरवेज द्वारा एयरलिफ्ट किया गया।
268 British citizens, who were stranded in Kerala because of #CoronavirusLockdown, airlifted from Trivandrum International airport and Cochin International Airport by British Airways yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VH4rkwF3u2— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने वाले योद्धा हैं और उन्हें जल्द ही एक विशेष हेल्पलाइन नंबर मुहैया कराया जाएगा
16 अप्रैल 2020