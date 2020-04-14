Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में मृतकों की संख्या 324 हुई, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9352 हुई

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में मृतकों की संख्या 324 हुई, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9352 हुई
Sixteen new cases of coronavirus in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally rises to 80: officials— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2020
A person from Goalpara, and secondary contact of people associated with Nizamuddin Markaz, has been confirmed as #COVID19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 31: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/1MFbNQSXiO— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) along with 30 police personnel have been adviced to self-quarantine themselves after a 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police tested positive for #COVID19 yesterday: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि वह अपने संबोधन में देश में जारी लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ा सकते हैं।
