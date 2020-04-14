शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 14th April Day twenty one Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में मृतकों की संख्या 324 हुई, संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9352 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 01:23 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 14th April Day twenty one Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन का 21वां दिन - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • देश में कोरोना वायरस के कुल मामलों की संख्या 9352 हो गई है वहीं, कुल मौत का आंकड़ा 324 हो गया है।
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में 905 नए पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए तो 51 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
  • अरुणाचल और पुडुचेरी में भी 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ा लॉकडाउन
  • मुंबई में आज संक्रमण के 150 नए मामले सामने आए हैं
  • तमिलनाडु ने राज्य में लॉकडाउन की अवधि 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ा दी है। 
  • मुंबई के एक ही अस्पताल के 25 कर्मचारी कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। 
  • मेघालय में 30 अप्रैल तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ाया गया।
  • दिल्ली में आज कोरोना के 356 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तब्लीगी जमात के मीडिया कवरेज को लेकर दायर याचिका पर अंतरिम फैसला देने से इनकार कर दिया है।
पढ़िए देश में कोरोना संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

01:22 AM, 14-Apr-2020
उत्तर प्रदेश के गौतम बुद्ध नगर में 16 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं जिसके बाद यहां संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 80 हो गई है।



 
विज्ञापन
12:34 AM, 14-Apr-2020
असम के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के मुताबिक यहां गोलपारा में एक व्यक्ति संक्रमित मिला है, मरीज निजामुद्दीन के मरकज से जुड़ा हुआ बताया जा रहा है, इसी के साथ राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 31 हो गई है।
 
12:20 AM, 14-Apr-2020

मेघालय में पहला मामला सामने आया, 905 नए मामले, एक दिन में सबसे अधिक 51 मौतें

दिल्ली पुलिस के मुताबिक पुलिस उपायुक्त समेत 30 जवानों को क्वारंटीन रहने को कहा गया है। यह सभी उस 56 वर्षीय सहायक उप निरीक्षक के संपर्क में आए थे, जो कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है।
 


यहां पढ़ें 13 अप्रैल (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पिता के साथ नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

अस्पताल में भर्ती नुसरत जहां के पिता, मंगलवार को आएगी कोरोना की रिपोर्ट

13 अप्रैल 2020

Ramayan
Bollywood

Ramayan: शाकाहारी खाना बनवाने से लेकर रावण के गांव में शोक मनाने तक, यहां जानिए रामायण से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातें

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटाइजेशन मशीन
Delhi NCR

Coronavirus: हाईटेक जापानी मशीनें कर रहीं दिल्ली के रेड व ऑरेंज जोन में सैनिटाइजेशन, जानें इसकी खासियत

13 अप्रैल 2020

भूटान
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा देश, जिसके पास न तो नौसेना है और न ही वायुसेना, ऐसे होती है सीमा की सुरक्षा

13 अप्रैल 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

तब्लीगी जमात के मीडिया कवरेज पर अंतरिम फैसला देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इंकार

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Car dashboard
Automobiles

कार के डैशबोर्ड पर जलने वाली इन वार्निंग लाइट्स का क्या है मतलब, बेहद जरूरी है समझना

13 अप्रैल 2020

भारत से वापस नहीं जाना चाहते अमेरिकी नागरिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: ऑस्ट्रेलिया वापस गए 444 लोग लेकिन भारत में ही रहना चाहते हैं हजारों अमेरिकी

13 अप्रैल 2020

Lockdown Indian Railway Latest News in Hindi: ways to deal with booking of tickets from 15 april
Business Diary

15 अप्रैल से बुक की है ट्रेन टिकट, तो जानिए रेलवे का क्या है प्लान

13 अप्रैल 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: कल सुबह 10 बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, बढ़ा सकते हैं लॉकडाउन

13 अप्रैल 2020

चीन के कब्रिस्तानों में अपनों को दफना रहे हैं लोग (फाइल फोटो)
World

वुहान: हटा लॉकडाउन, कब्रिस्तान के बाहर लगी लंबी लाइनें, परिजनों को नहीं है रोने की इजाजत

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

काम नहीं आएगा दो मीटर वाला फॉर्मूला, हवा में चार मीटर तक कोरोना से है खतरा

एक नए अध्ययन के मुताबिक अस्पताल के वार्ड की हवा में कोरोना वायरस मिला है। वार्ड में कोरोना को मरीज से चार मीटर की दूरी पर पाया गया है। इमर्जिंग इंफेक्सियस डिजीज नाम की पत्रिका में यह रिपोर्ट छपी है।

13 अप्रैल 2020

साइबर दोस्त 1:30

लॉकडाउन : ऑनलाइन ठगी से बचने के टिप्स देगा साइबर दोस्त, ट्विटर पर करें फॉलो

13 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 1:41

कोरोना संकट: लॉकडाउन में सड़क पर घूमते बेसहारा लोगों को दिल्ली पुलिस लाई शेल्टर होम

13 अप्रैल 2020

रमजान 1:51

लॉकडाउन: रमजान को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी की अपील, कहा- ना जाएं मस्जिद या ईदगाह

13 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम मोदी 1:12

लॉकडाउन की बढ़ेगी मियाद? 14 अप्रैल को सुबह 10 बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी

13 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: कल सुबह 10 बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, बढ़ा सकते हैं लॉकडाउन

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे देश को संबोधित करेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि वह अपने संबोधन में देश में जारी लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ा सकते हैं।

13 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

तब्लीगी जमात के मीडिया कवरेज पर अंतरिम फैसला देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इंकार

13 अप्रैल 2020

goods train
India News

कोरोना लॉकडाउन 2.0 में किसानों को मिलेगा फ्री हैंड, दौड़ती नजर आएंगी मालगाड़ियां

13 अप्रैल 2020

भारत से वापस नहीं जाना चाहते अमेरिकी नागरिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: ऑस्ट्रेलिया वापस गए 444 लोग लेकिन भारत में ही रहना चाहते हैं हजारों अमेरिकी

13 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
India News

Covid 19 Bulletin: एक दिन में मृतकों की सबसे बड़ी संख्या समेत आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें

13 अप्रैल 2020

PM Modi to announced jaan bhi jahaan bhi model of lockdown 2.0 extension today
India News

लॉकडाउन 2.0 का एलान आज, उद्योगों और सड़क प्रोजेक्टों को शर्तों के साथ मिल सकती है छूट

13 अप्रैल 2020

supreme court
India News

निजी लैब में सभी को नहीं मिलेगा मुफ्त कोरोना जांच का फायदा 

13 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited