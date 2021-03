COVID-19 : नहीं थम रहा कोरोना संक्रमण का कहर, पिछले 24 घंटे में आए रिकॉर्ड करीब 47 हजार नए केस, मौतों की संख्या ने भी बढ़ाई चिंता 

India reports 46,951 new #COVID19 cases, 21,180 recoveries and 212 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,16,46,081

Total recoveries: 1,11,51,468

Active cases: 3,34,646

Death toll: 1,59,967



Total vaccination: 4,50,65,998 pic.twitter.com/cPgjpOh3xv