Coronavirus India Cases : दैनिक मामलों में गिरावट जारी, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 12,286 नए मामले

India reports 12,286 new #COVID19 cases, 12,464 discharges and 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,11,24,527

Total discharges: 1,07,98,921

Death toll: 1,57,248

Active cases: 1,68,358



Total Vaccination: 1,48,54,136 pic.twitter.com/ziRZ3NcFrR