मोदी के नेतन्याहू को गले लगाने पर कांग्रेस ने उड़ाया मजाक, कहा- ये 'हग डिप्लोमेसी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 05:45 PM IST
Congress take a dig at PM modi and netanyahu meeting is Hugplomacy 
इजरायल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू 6 दिवसीय यात्रा पर भारत पहुंच चुके हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रोटोकॉल तोड़कर उनका स्वागत किया। इस दौरान पीएम ने नेतन्याहू को गले लगाया और उनके साथ मजबूत दोस्ती का परिचय दिया।

लेकिन कांग्रेस ने इसे पीएम मोदी की हगप्लोमेसी करार देते हुए उनका मजाक उड़ाया है। कांग्रेस ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक वीडिया ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'विश्व नेताओं से पीएम मोदी का गले लगना महज हगप्लोमेसी है।'  

वीडियों में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को गले लगते हुए तो वहीं टाइटैनिक फिल्म के हीरो-हीरोइन की तरह फ्रांस के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति होलांदे से गले लगने पर मोदी से तुलना की गई है। वहीं जापान के पीएम शिंजो अबे से गले मिलने को कांग्रेस ने 'नेवर लेट यू गो' हग करार दिया है।

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी जब भी किसी नेता से मिलते हैं तो वह उनका स्वागत गले लग कर करते हैं। मोदी का नेताओं को गले लगाना तब सुर्खियों में आया जब अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा को उन्होंने गले लगाया। इस दौरान पूरे विश्व में दोनों नेताओं ने सुर्खियां बटोरी। 

 देखिए कांग्रेस का यह वीडियो :-
 

 
