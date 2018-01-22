Download App
Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams On Pm Narendra Modi In Twitter 

राहुल का PM मोदी पर हमला, बोले- खुद को आम बताने वाले खास को लगाते हैं गले 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 06:48 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams On Pm Narendra Modi In Twitter 
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार (22 जनवरी) को एक बार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की गले मिलने की शैली को लेकर तीखा कटाक्ष किया है। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर पीएम मोदी को निशाने पर लेते हुए कहा कि खुद को बहुत 'आम' बताने वाले खास लोगों को ही गले लगाते हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने आगे कहा कि मोदी जी बताइए ऐसी भी क्या मजबूरी है, गले लगाने वालों में देश के किसान, मजदूर और जवान का होना भी जरूरी है।

गौरतलब है कि पीएम मोदी ने हालही में एक प्राइवेट न्यूज चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि विश्व के नेताओं का गले लगाकर स्वागत करने के वक्त मुझे इन सब प्रोटोकॉल के बारे में नहीं पता नहीं होता है क्योंकि मैं एक आम इंसान हूं।  



बताते चलें कि इससे पहले शुक्रवार यानि 19 जनवरी को भी राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी पीएम मोदी के ऑल इंडिया रेडियो में प्रसारित किए जाने वाले 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम को निशाना बनाते हुए ट्वीट कर हमला बोला था। उन्होंने कहा था कि प्रिय नरेंद्र मोदी आपने अनुरोध किया था कि इस कार्यक्रम में उठाए जाने वाले मुद्दों के लिए अपने विचार और सुझाव दें।

इसी संदर्भ में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने पीएम के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर टैग कर तीन सवाल पूछे थे। राहल ने पीएम मोदी से पूछा था कि युवाओं को नौकरी देने, चीन के साथ सीमा पर जारी दोकलम विवाद और हरियाणा में हो रही रेप की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए आप कैसी योजना बना रहे हैं? गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए पीएम मोदी पर तीखा हमला कर अपने सवालों के जवाब मांग रहे हैं। 
