बदल गया राहुल गांधी के ट्विटर का पता, अब यहां मिलेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 12:41 PM IST
rahul gandhi
rahul gandhi
पिछले कुछ चुनावों में एक नई तरीके की राजनीति देखने को मिली। इस बदलते दौर में सोशल मीडिया ने राजनीति में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। आगामी चुनावों के मद्देनजर राजनीतिक दल जमीन के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया के भी पेंच कस रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में राहुल गांधी ने भी अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट का पता बदला है। पहले उनके ट्वीट्स @OfficeofRaGa के नाम से आते थे। अब उनके ट्वीट्स राहुल गांधी के नाम से ही होंगे। ट्विटर हैंडल बदलकर @RahulGandhi हो गया है। 
राहुल गांधी के ट्विटर हैंडल बदले जाने की जानकारी कांग्रेस पार्टी के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए दी गई है। कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी दिव्या स्पंदना राम्या ने भी इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
 


कांग्रेस के महाअधिवेशन में अपने भाषण से पहले राहुल गांधी ने बदले हुए ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया। जहां उन्होंने कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं का महाअधिवेशन में स्वागत किया। इसी के साथ राहुल गांधी की ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लगी तस्वीर भी बदली गई है।  

कुल मिलाकर राहुल गांधी और उनकी टीम 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए अपनी तैयारियों को आखिरी रूप दे रहे हैं। अब ट्विटर पर मोदी सरकार और भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर सीधा प्रहार राहुल गांधी खुद अपने नाम से करेंगे। 
   

rahul gandhi congress twitter

