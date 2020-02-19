केरल पुलिस की 25 राइफल और 12061 जिंदा कारतूस गायब, कांग्रेस ने सीएम विजयन पर उठाए सवाल

Congress MLA PT Thomas: If the CM is unaware, Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera should be removed from the post of DGP and this case should be investigated by a national agency like the CBI. https://t.co/sva5xlTnZT— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
Congress MLA PT Thomas: If the fraud was committed with the knowledge of the government, the Chief Minister is not entitled to remain in this position for even a minute. pic.twitter.com/O9GvFrATZ3— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
