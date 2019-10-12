कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, कहा- आतंकी देश में घुसने को तैयार, मुखिया महाबलीपुरम में बैठे हैं

Modi hai to mumkin hai :— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 12, 2019
1) Manufacturing shrinks 1.2% - worst in 6 years
2) Production of capital goods falls 21%
3) Passenger vehicle sales fell 23.7%
4) 600 ceasefire violations since Aug.5
5) 500 terrorists ready to cross
But
Pallava’s at centre stage at Mamallapuram
समुद्र के रास्ते आतंकी हमले की दहशत के बीच गुजरात के समुद्र तट पर कच्छ सर क्रीक के करीब पांच लावारिस पाकिस्तानी नाव मिली हैं। शनिवार सुबह करीब पौने 11 बजे बीएसएफ की पेट्रोलिंग टीम ने भारत-पाक सीमा के पास हरामी नाला से नाव बरामद कीं।
12 अक्टूबर 2019