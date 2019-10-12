शहर चुनें

congress leader Kapil Sibal comments on PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping meeting

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, कहा- आतंकी देश में घुसने को तैयार, मुखिया महाबलीपुरम में बैठे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 09:54 PM IST
नरेंद्र मोदी, कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
नरेंद्र मोदी, कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की दूसरी अनौपचारिक मुलाकात पर तंज कसा है। कपिल सिब्बल ने शनिवार को ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि "मोदी है तो मुमकिन है, पहला- मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग क्षेत्र 1.2 फीसदी सिकुड़ गया है, जोकि पिछले छह साल की सबसे खराब स्थिति है।"
सिब्बल ने आगे कहा, "दूसरा- वस्तुओं का उत्पादन 21 फीसदी गिर गया है। तीसरा- यात्री वाहनों की बिक्री 23.7 फीसदी कम हो गई है। चौथा- पांच अगस्त के बाद से 600 बार सीजफायर का उल्लंघन हुआ और पांचवां- 500 आतंकी सीमा पार करने को लिए तैयार हैं, लेकिन देश के मुखिया महाबलीपुरम में बैठे हैं।"

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा ने कहा कि चीन के साथ अर्थपूर्ण वार्ता पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी के 1988 में चीन दौरे से शुरू हुई थी। फिर यह रिश्ते मनमोहन सिंह के कार्यकाल में परिपक्व हुए थे। 
