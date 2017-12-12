बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुजरात में कांग्रेस नेता और उनकी पत्नी ने की आत्महत्या
Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:20 AM IST
सेल के सचिव और उनकी पत्नी ने जहर खाकर अपनी जान दे दी। पुलिस ने कहा कि दोनों ने सोमवार को अपने घर पर ही आत्महत्या की। पुलिस ने कहा कि 50 वर्षीय हरेश मोराडिया और उनकी 45 वर्षीय पत्नी रमिला शहर के कोठारिया रोड के पास स्थित महेश्वरी सोसायटी में अपने घर पर मृत पाए गए थे।
किसान कांग्रेस सेल के अध्यक्ष विर्जी ठुम्मर ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि मोराडिया किसान सेल के सचिव थे। भक्तिनगर के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर वीके गढवी ने कहा कि घटना तब संज्ञान में आई जब सुबह से मोराडिया के घर से कोई हलचल नहीं आ रही थी। पड़ोसियों ने दरवाजा तोड़ा तो दोनों अचेत अवस्था में थे। मौके पर पहुंची आपातकालीन मेडिकल टीम ने दोनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया।
पुलिस ने कहा कि घटना के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है। हालांकि उसने आशंका जताई कि घटना का कारण बेटे और बहू में कलह हो सकता है। उनकी बहू ने कुछ समय पहले महिला थाने में एक शिकायत दी थी। मोराडिया एक स्कूल में सेवारत भी थे।
