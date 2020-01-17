कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन बोले, ममता और राज्यपाल धनखड़ सर्कस के जोकर

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Midnapore: A circus is going on in West Bengal. There are two Bhawans- Raj Bhawan (Governor's House) and Nabanna Bhawan (Chief Minister's Office) with two heads and they two are the jokers of the circus. pic.twitter.com/8f3IyPUY4y— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने 57 उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान किया।
17 जनवरी 2020