कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन बोले, ममता और राज्यपाल धनखड़ सर्कस के जोकर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 17 Jan 2020 09:28 PM IST
अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो)
अधीर रंजन चौधरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी व राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ के बीच आपसी खींचतान के लिए उनकी खिंचाई करते हुए उनको सर्कस के दो जोकर करार दिया। मेदिनीपुर में चौधरी ने कहा कि राजभवन और नबन्ना भवन (सचिवालय) के बीच सर्कस चल रहा है और इसका नेतृत्व दो जोकर कर रहे हैं।
ध्यान रहे कि धनखड़ और ममता के बीच विभिन्न मुद्दों पर विवाद चल रहा है। सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस राज्यपाल पर समानांतर प्रशासन चलाने का आरोप लगा चुकी है। लेकिन राज्यपाल ने इस आरोप का खंडन किया है। चौधरी ने शुक्रवार को मेदिनीपुर में सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ आयोजित एक रैली को भी संबोधित किया। 
 
congress congress leader adhir ranjan jagdeep dhankhar mamta banerjee congress leader adhir ranjan
