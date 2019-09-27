शहर चुनें

Coal block allocation Supreme Court on inquiry officers no one will be transferred without order

कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- बिना आदेश नहीं होगा किसी का तबादला

Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 03:02 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन घोटाला मामलों से जुड़े अधिकारियों के स्थानांतरण को लेकर एक बड़ी बात कही है। 
शीर्ष अदालत ने दोहराया कि कोयला ब्लॉक आवंटन घोटाला मामलों की जांच से जुड़े किसी भी जांच अधिकारी को अदालत की अनुमति के बिना स्थानांतरित या प्रत्यावर्तित नहीं किया जाएगा। 











