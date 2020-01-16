शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   CK Bose Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birthday should be declare as Patriots Day

नेताजी के जन्मदिन को 'देशभक्ति दिवस' घोषित किया जाए, पोते ने की सरकार से अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 02:55 PM IST
चंद्र कुमार बोस
चंद्र कुमार बोस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के पोते और भाजपा नेता चंद्र कुमार बोस ने कहा है कि नेताजी के जन्मदिन को 'देशभक्ति दिवस' घोषित किया जाए। चंद्र कुमार बोस ने कहा कि बहुत लंबे समय से मांग की जा रही है कि नेताजी के जन्मदिन को 'देशभक्त दिवस' घोषित किया जाए। 
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने कहा कि हम महात्मा गांधी के 150वां जन्मदिवस  का जश्न मना रहे हैं, इसलिए यह उचित होगा कि 2020 में हमें 23 जनवरी को 'देशभक्त दिवस' या 'देश प्रेम दिवस' घोषित करना चाहिए। हमने इसको लेकर पीएम मोदी से अपील की है।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

rahul gandhi sonia gandhi
India News

23, 26 और 30 जनवरी को सोनिया की अगुवाई में मोदी सरकार को घेरेगा विपक्ष

13 जनवरी 2020

Lifestyle

Youth Day: युवाओं का जीवन बदल देंगे सुभाष चंद्र बोस के ये क्रांतिकारी विचार

12 जनवरी 2020

सुभाष चंद्र बोस के क्रांतिकारी विचार
सुभाष चंद्र बोस के क्रांतिकारी विचार
सुभाष चंद्र बोस के क्रांतिकारी विचार
सुभाष चंद्र बोस के क्रांतिकारी विचार
Lifestyle

Youth Day: युवाओं का जीवन बदल देंगे सुभाष चंद्र बोस के ये क्रांतिकारी विचार

12 जनवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी-सीएम ममता की मुलाकात
India News

कोलकाता: ममता ने की पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात, दो बार सीएए के खिलाफ धरने में पहुंचीं

11 जनवरी 2020

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
mamta modi
India News

पीएम ने संस्कृति और इतिहास के जरिए बंगाल में फूंका ‘राष्ट्रवादी अभियान’ का बिगुल  

11 जनवरी 2020

Freedom fighter Ratna Chand died, was in jail with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Himachal Pradesh

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के साथ जेल में रहे स्वतंत्रता सेनानी रत्न चंद का निधन

11 जनवरी 2020

Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army
Bollywood

भारतीय सेना पर आधारित इस वेब सीरीज से नए साल की शुरुआत करेंगे कबीर खान

30 दिसंबर 2019

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
subhash chandra bose chandra kumar bose देशभक्ति दिवस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एमएस धोनी संन्यास (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

धोनी युग का अंत, BCCI ने सालाना अनुबंध से भी किया बाहर, सामने आई खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट

16 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी बोला- मैं एक ऑपरेशन पर था, आप सभी ने तो मेरे प्लान पर पानी फेर दिया

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
Jammu

बेटियों को बांग्लादेश में पढ़ा रहा डीएसपी, क्या इस खर्च का है नापाक कनेक्शन! जानिए सच

16 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

डीएसपी की कलंक कथा, दविंदर से पूछताछ और छापेमारी में कई चौंका देने वाले तथ्य आए सामने

16 जनवरी 2020

संजय राउत-इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'डॉन करीम लाला से मिलती थीं इंदिरा' राउत ने बयान पर दी सफाई, मचा सियासी घमासान

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
करीम लाला
India News

कौन था मुंबई का अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन करीम लाला, जिसने दाऊद को लात-घूसों से पीटा था

16 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने मां को सबसे पहले रश्मि से मिलवाया, कहा- 'ये मेरा ख्याल रखती है'

16 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय देवगन की Tanhaji में कौन पड़ा किस पर भारी, जानें छठे दिन का कलेक्शन

16 जनवरी 2020

बेटी की मौत पर रोते अंशिका के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

16 जनवरी 2020

kabir bedi
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय कला केंद्र
India News

सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना : आईजीएनसीए समेत नौ अन्य इमारतों को किया जा सकता है स्थानांतरित

नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार की महात्वाकांक्षी परियोजना सेंट्रल विस्टा के तहत इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय कला केंद्र (आईजीएनसीए) को उसके वर्तमान स्थल से कहीं और स्थानांतरित किया जा सकता है।

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Event of Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Support of CAA
India News

मुस्लिम राष्ट्रीय मंच के कार्यक्रम में सीएए और एनआरसी पर हंगामा, आरएसएस नेता इंद्रेश भी थे मौजूद

16 जनवरी 2020

indian passport
India News

किस देश का पासपोर्ट है सबसे ताकतवर, लगातार घटी भारत की रैंकिंग, जानें किस स्थान पर पाकिस्तान

16 जनवरी 2020

SBI GOLD CARD CRPF
India News

'पैरा मिलिट्री सर्विस पैकेज' डेबिट कार्ड पर जवानों-अफसरों को मिलेगा एक करोड़ तक का बीमा!

16 जनवरी 2020

नोट
India News

बजट से पहले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी की सलाह, कहा- नोट पर छपे लक्ष्मी की तस्वीर

16 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी
India News

मंत्रियों को कश्मीर भेजना घबराहट का संकेत, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाना बड़ी गलती: कांग्रेस

16 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

निर्भया मामला: दोषियों की फांसी को लेकर एनजीओ ने की ये मांग, ईरानी को लिखा पत्र

16 जनवरी 2020

तोप को हरी झंडी दिखाते राजनाथ सिंह
India News

राजनाथ सिंह ने एलएंडटी कॉम्प्लेक्स का किया दौरा, के-9 वज्र तोप के 51वें यूनिट को दिखाई हरी झंडी

16 जनवरी 2020

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'इंदिरा का अंडरवर्ल्ड कनेक्शन': राउत ने वापस लिया बयान, कहा- गांधी परिवार के प्रति हमेशा रहा सम्मान

16 जनवरी 2020

महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देते जेफ बेजोस
India News

पीएम मोदी ने अमेजन के संस्थापक से मिलने से किया इनकार! अटकलें

16 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

24 जनवरी को स्थान बदलेंगे शनि, जानिए आपकी राशि पर पड़ेगा कैसा असर

24 जनवरी को शनि अपना स्थान बदलेंगे दरअसल, ज्योतिष में शनि ग्रह का विशेष महत्व होता है। इसका व्यापक असर सभी राशियों के जातकों पर पड़ता है। जानिए आपकी राशि में शनि की साढेसाती और ढैय्या का योग।

16 जनवरी 2020

business news including all debit and credit cards can be on off by users 2:54

अपनी मर्जी से ऑन-ऑफ कर सकेंगे क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

16 जनवरी 2020

नोट 1:28

बजट से पहले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी की सलाह, कहा- नोट पर छपे लक्ष्मी की तस्वीर

16 जनवरी 2020

बैंकिंग 1:20

अपने ATM को कर सकेंगे स्विच ऑफ, स्विच ऑन, आरबीआई ने दिया आदेश

16 जनवरी 2020

concept pic

करीम लाला, जिससे दाऊद इब्राहिम भी घबराता था

16 जनवरी 2020

Related

प्रकाश जावडेकर
India News

केजरीवाल सरकार के कारण लटकी निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी : भाजपा

16 जनवरी 2020

concept pic
India News

करीम लाला, जिससे दाऊद इब्राहिम भी घबराता था

16 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत
India News

CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत का आतंकवाद पर बड़ा बयान, कहा- अमेरिका के स्टाइल में ही खत्म होगा आतंकवाद

16 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस
India News

पुडुचेरी में कांग्रेस का बागी विधायक निलंबित, पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का आरोप

16 जनवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राउत के बयान पर घिरी कांग्रेस, फडणवीस ने पूछा- क्या अंडरवर्ल्ड की मदद से जीतती थी कांग्रेस

16 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पीएमसी बैंक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर लगाई रोक, आरोपियों को रहना होगा जेल में

16 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited