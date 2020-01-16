नेताजी के जन्मदिन को 'देशभक्ति दिवस' घोषित किया जाए, पोते ने की सरकार से अपील

CK Bose,BJP: There has been a longstanding demand that Netaji’s birthday should be declared as ‘Patriots Day’. We're celebrating 150th of Mahatma Gandhi so it would be fitting that in 2020 we must declare Jan 23 as ‘Patriots Day’ or ‘Desha Prem Divas’. We've appealed to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/TqbgAQiJ2q— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020
16 जनवरी 2020