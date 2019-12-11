शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 In Rajya Sabha Live Updates BJP Congress Amit Shah and PM Modi

Live

नागरिकता बिल: भाजपा का दावा- राज्यसभा में पूर्ण बहुमत से होगा पारित, पीएम ने बताया ऐतिहासिक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 10:54 AM IST
Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 In Rajya Sabha Live Updates BJP Congress Amit Shah and PM Modi
नागरिकता विधेयक के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का राज्य मुख्यालयों पर आज प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आज दोपहर 12 बजे नागरिकता संशोधन बिल राज्यसभा में पेश करेंगे। इस बीच लोकसभा में बिल का समर्थन करने वाली शिवसेना के यूटर्न और जदयू में खटपट के बाद हालांकि विपक्ष का हौसला बढ़ा है, मगर इसके बावजूद संख्या बल सरकार के साथ है। 

लाइव अपडेट

10:39 AM, 11-Dec-2019

संसदीय कार्यमंत्री का दावा- पूर्ण बहुमत से राज्यसभा में पारित होगा विधेयक

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक के बाद संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी ने दावा किया कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक आज दोपहर 12 बजे राज्यसभा में चर्चा के लिए पेश किया जाएगा और यह पूर्ण बहुमत से पारित होगा।
 

 
10:32 AM, 11-Dec-2019

संसदीय दल की बैठक में बोले पीएम- कुछ दल पाक की भाषा बोल रहे हैं

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि नागरिकता विधेयक पर कुछ दल पाकिस्तान की भाषा बोल रहे हैं। इसके जरिए लाखों लोगों की जिंदगी में बदलाव आएगा। संसदीय कार्यमंत्री ने बैठक के बाद बताया कि पीएम मोदी ने इस विधेयक को ऐतिहासिक कहा है।
 

 
10:17 AM, 11-Dec-2019

भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक, पीएम मौजूद

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को मोदी सरकार आज राज्यसभा में पेश करेगी। संसद के उच्च सदन में इस बिल को पास कराने के लिए सरकार पूरा दमखम लगा रही है। राज्यसभा में रणनीति को लेकर भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक भी हो रही है। जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत पार्टी के सभी वरिष्ठ सांसद पहुंच चुके हैं।
 
10:52 AM, 11-Dec-2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर विपक्ष के ये नेता रखेंगे पार्टी का पक्ष

राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर कांग्रेस ने नेता कपिल सिब्बल, टीएमसी नेता डेरेक ओ ब्रायन और समाजवादी पार्टी नेता रामगोपाल यादव अपनी पार्टी का पक्ष रखेंगे।
10:52 AM, 11-Dec-2019

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद के सुरेश ने स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक को लेकर देश में बेचैनी का माहौल है।

 
10:14 AM, 11-Dec-2019
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक-2019 लोकसभा में पास होने और राज्यसभा में आज पेश होने के बीच कांग्रेस ने इस मुद्दे पर मुखर होकर सड़कों पर उतरने की रणनीति बनाई है। कांग्रेस राज्यसभा के अंदर सरकार को घेरने के लिए विपक्ष के अलावा अन्य दलों को इसके विरोध में उतारने की रणनीति के साथ अब खुलकर विरोध दर्ज कराएगी। इसके तहत कांग्रेस ने बुधवार को देश में सभी राज्य मुख्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन करने का फैसला किया है।


 
citizenship amendment bill 2019 cab rajya sabha bjp amit shah
