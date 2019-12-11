नागरिकता बिल: भाजपा का दावा- राज्यसभा में पूर्ण बहुमत से होगा पारित, पीएम ने बताया ऐतिहासिक

Liveनागरिकता बिल: भाजपा का दावा- राज्यसभा में पूर्ण बहुमत से होगा पारित, पीएम ने बताया ऐतिहासिक
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi after BJP parliamentary party meeting: The #CitizenshipAmendmentBill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 12 pm today, and it will be passed in the house with comfortable majority (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ckHwZoXpAP— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi after BJP parliamentary party meeting: PM Modi said the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill is a historic bill https://t.co/RjyOIdsdGp— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary party meeting underway at Parliament library. #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/Xvi5WXsyHr— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
11 दिसंबर 2019