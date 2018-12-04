शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Christial Michel in Augasta Westland scam will be send to India today

अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाले में वांछित क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को आज भेजा जाएगा भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 07:46 PM IST
Christial Michel in Augasta Westland scam will be send to India today
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड वीवीआईपी हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाले में वांछित क्रिश्चियन मिशेल के भारत प्रत्यर्पण के लिए दुबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लाया जा रहा है। यह खबर मंगलवार को खलीज टाइम्स ने दी है। खलीज टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह कदम ऐसे समय में लिया गया है जब अपीलीय अदालत ने निचली अदालत के उस निर्णय को जारी रखा है जिसमें यह कहा गया था कि क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को भारत के हवाले किया जा सकता है। 
विज्ञापन


जानकारी के मुताबिक भारत सरकार द्वारा अनुरोध किए जाने पर वांछित को मंगलवार रात प्रत्यर्पित किया जाएगा। यह प्रत्यर्पण इंटरपोल और सीआईडी के सहयोग से किया जाएगा। 

Recommended

US defence secretary Jim Mattis (File Photo)
America

अमेरिका ने पाक को दिया कड़ा संदेश, कहा- आतंकवाद से निपटने में दे मोदी का साथ

4 दिसंबर 2018

Lad got killed in Bihar, dead body found near a pond
Bihar

बिहार के नवादा में युवक की ईंट-पत्थर से कुचल कर हत्या, तालाब के पास मिला शव

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

2019 में महिलाएं तय करेंगी कि संसद में कौन बैठेगा, लड़ाई 33 की नहीं, अब 50 फीसद की होगी

4 दिसंबर 2018

नादिया मुराद
Specials

Special Women : तीन महीने तक होता रहा रेप, नहीं हारी हिम्मत मिला नोबेल पुरस्कार

4 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आखिर क्या वजह थी! साड़ी ब्लाउज पहनना इस लड़के की मजबूरी बन गई, भेद खुला तो सब हैरान थे

4 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr clash Sumit died before being constable of up police
Meerut

सिपाही बनने से पहले ही सुमित की बवाल में चली गई जान, बिलखती बहन के आंखों में आंसू

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
agustawestland chopper scam christian michel
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शिवलिंग
Varanasi

मंदिर कॉरिडोरः अब खुदाई में मिला शिवलिंग, पहले भी मिल चुके हैं मंदिर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Old Campbell Couple
World of Wonders

बुजुर्ग दंपति ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद इस काम के लिए बेच दिया अपना सब कुछ, जानकर विश्वास नहीं कर पाएंगे

3 दिसंबर 2018

vinesh phogat and somveer rathi
Other Sports

सोमवीर के साथ सात फेरे लेंगी विनेश फोगाट, तारीख तय

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुनील अरोड़ा
India News

सामान्य परिवार के सुनील अरोड़ा का आईएएस अधिकारी से मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त बनने तक का सफर

3 दिसंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Most Read

Amar Ujala Poll : Incidents like Bulandshahar are the result of Administrative failure
India News

अमर उजाला पोल : हां, बुलंदशहर जैसी घटनाएं प्रशासनिक नाकामी का परिणाम हैं

76.64 फीसद लोगों का मानना है कि ऐसी घटनाओं की मुख्य वजह प्रशासनिक नाकामी है

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती नहीं लड़ेंगी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव, ये बताई वजह

4 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने एक लाख सैनिकों के लिए उच्चतर सैन्य सेवा वेतन की मांग खारिज की, थलसेना में रोष

4 दिसंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर हमला, बोले- चौकीदार ने एक न्यायमूर्ति को ‘कोर्ट-पुतली’ बना लिया

4 दिसंबर 2018

possibility of heavy rains in the coastal parts of Tamilnadu in the next 48 hours
India News

अगले 48 घंटों में तमिलनाडु के तटीय हिस्सों में हो सकती है भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने जताई संभावना

4 दिसंबर 2018

अमित शाह
India News

तेलंगाना: कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र पर अमित शाह ने की गलतबयानी, पार्टी ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

4 दिसंबर 2018

Government called for an all party meeting for winter session of parliament
India News

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर सरकार ने 10 दिसंबर को बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

4 दिसंबर 2018

आजम खान-कपिल सिब्बल
India News

बुलंदशहर: सिब्बल ने कहा- जहर उगल रहे हैं योगी, आजम ने गोश्त के टुकड़े पर उठाए सवाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

पीएम और योगी पर बिगड़े अकबरुद्दीन
India News

अकबरुद्दीन ओवैसी का पीएम मोदी पर विवादित बयान, कहा- इतना बोलूंगा कान से खून बहने लगेगा

3 दिसंबर 2018

बोफोर्स तोप
India News

बोफोर्स घोटाला: भाजपा नेता की याचिका पर हुई सुनवाई, 8 मई 2019 तक के लिए टाला मामला

4 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

यूपी में ये पुलिसवाले भी भीड़ के हाथों गंवा चुके हैं ड्यूटी पर अपनी जान

बुलंदशहर में इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध की भीड़ ने हत्या कर दी। यह पहली बार नहीं है जब किसी दरोगा को भीड़ हिंसा में अपनी जान से हाथ धोना पड़ा हो। इससे पहले भी कई बार अनियंत्रित भीड़ ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को निशाना बनाया है...

4 दिसंबर 2018

इसरो 1:27

5 दिसंबर को लॉन्च होनेवाले जीसेट-11 की ये है खासियत

4 दिसंबर 2018

राजस्थान चुनाव 0:52

राजस्थान के अलवर में राहुल गांधी का प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमला

4 दिसंबर 2018

परेश रावल 1:23

VIDEO: अब एक्टर परेश रावल ने कसा सिद्धू पर ये बड़ा तंज

4 दिसंबर 2018

TUESDAY NEWS 2:07

यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हुई बेपटरी! समेत आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

4 दिसंबर 2018

Related

सोनिया गांधी-राहुल गांधी
India News

नेशनल हेराल्ड: राहुल और सोनिया के खिलाफ जारी रहेगी आयकर जांच, SC ने दी इजाजत

4 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

लड़कों के भटकते ध्यान को 'ध्यान' में रखते हुए फैसला, लड़कियां नहीं पहनेंगी पायल

4 दिसंबर 2018

राहुल गांधी के साथ रेवंत रेड्डी
India News

तेलंगाना : फायरब्रांड नेता रेवंत रेड्डी आधी रात में गिरफ्तार, कांग्रेस ने कहा- हार से डरे केसीआर

4 दिसंबर 2018

तेलंगाना के वारंगल से जब्त 5 करोड़ 80 लाख रुपये
India News

तेलंगाना चुनाव : मतदान से पहले 5.8 करोड़ रुपये जब्त, अब तक पकड़े गए 100 करोड़ नकद

4 दिसंबर 2018

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Chinese vice foreign minister talked about bilateral relations
India News

विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले व चीनी उप विदेश मंत्री के बीच हुई द्विपक्षी संबंधों पर चर्चा

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सांसदों, विधायकों के खिलाफ लंबित हैं 4,000 आपराधिक मामले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिए निर्देश

4 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.