change will be done in leadership of Goa today or tomorrow : Shripad Naik

गोवा के नेतृत्व में आज या कल में हो सकता है परिवर्तन का एलान : श्रीपद नायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 05:26 AM IST
श्रीपद नायक
श्रीपद नायक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का स्वास्थ्य सही न होने के चलते बीते समय से गोवा में नेतृत्व परिवर्तन की चर्चाएं चल रही थीं। अब केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री आयुष श्रीपद नायक ने कहा है कि गोवा में आज या कल में नेतृत्व परिवर्तन की घोषणा की जा सकती है। यह बहुत जरूरी है।
नायक ने कहा कि सभी जानते हैं कि मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर का स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं है। इसके बावजूद वह लगातार काम कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक-दो दिन के भीतर ही पार्टी प्रशासन इसे लेकर फैसले का एलान करेगा। 

goa leadership change manohar parrikar मनोहर पर्रिकर health problems
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

